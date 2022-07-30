PDP on course to win 2023 poll – Bwala, ex-APC chieftain

Until recently, Daniel Bwala was a staunch member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he spoke on why he left the party as well as the chances of the ruling party in the aftermath of the vexed issue of same faith presidential ticket. He also appraised the current Muhammadu Buhari led government at the centre. Excerpts:

You were a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Could you tell us at what point you decided to opt out of the party?

This is actually not new because it trended for so long in the social media and in Nigeria. I appeared on a television network the same day the party (APC) chose the same faith ticket. I stated that the move runs against my conviction because although it (the move) does not have any constitutional prohibition, Nigeria being a multi-cultural, multi-religious and diverse society and the convention has over the years always been that to make political parties balance their ticket. Nigeria has been so divided along its religious fault lines that I felt the party that did the right thing in 2015 should not be seen to be doing the wrong thing. Because of the role I was going to play for the standard bearer was that of a spokesperson which he personally told me, I felt I should not be in a campaign where I will be the one selling the idea that the same faith ticket will unite Nigeria. That was the reason I left the party. I didn’t want to create drama within the party. I just felt that the honourable thing to do was to leave. In every civilised clime, that is what people do.

Did you exhaust all the avenues within the party to state your opposition to the idea of the same faith ticket before you eventually left?

Yes! I had a meeting with the standard bearer and I also had another meeting with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. I had a discussion with the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. These three individuals that I have mentioned are the alter ego of the movement for the 2023 general election. There couldn’t have been better persons to meet with regarding that issue. The presidential candidate has the right to choose his running mate. It cannot be done by the party or the president. So, speaking with him and the people around him is the appropriate thing and I did that. Funnily enough, I have had this discussion with them at different times. I also have expressed that opinion on national television when I was interviewed. The time I did the interview when I resigned from the party was about one month.

What were the responses of these people that you mentioned?

Such is a privilege of communication. If I have had a privileged discussion with you, I cannot go out and say but what journalists would know is that what I consider as my position was outside then there would have been no basis for me to leave. And if I left eventually, obviously we did not agree.

From the way you’ve spoken, is there other grievance that you have against the party of the presidential candidate?

Not at all! If you recall, I was one of the leading personalities that were in the media championing the cause of the standard bearer of the APC that culminated in his eventual emergence. I was one of the leading people in the media for him. So, if there were other issues I would have made them known. Some people might be thinking that I left because I was not going to be carried along. I just stated the fact to you that the candidate himself personally told me that he was going to make me his spokesman. I couldn’t have gotten a better deal than that. When it comes to benefits and the privilege that he gave me, many people including some governors did not get.

So, it is not about the benefit, it is about what is right. I felt that like a former U.S. President (Ike) Eisenhower any political party that does not have at the core of its objective an understanding of advancing a cause that is right and that is moral, that is not a political party but a mere conspiracy cartel to seize power. This is the philosophy that I anchor on. You know, in 2014 the party when confronted with the same situation, the information we got was that even the president, who was the candidate of the party, maintained that we (party members) should carefully balance the ticket. Some even stated that the Sultan of Sokoto had to wade in by advising the political parties to be mindful of the unity of the country and balance the ticket. Other stakeholders of the party who also shared the same sentiment concurred. I don’t have any other disagreement with the party.

From the way you have spoken, it seems you feel let down by the choice of the Presidential candidate?

I don’t have anything personal with the candidate and in any case since I have left, I have practically received calls from the standard bearer and his running mate asking me to come back but it is something that you reflect upon in life and if your conviction is still solid you stay with it but if tomorrow, the circumstances change, you may consider that.

You see, if those things happen continuously to affirm my conviction and confirm to me that my conviction was right I won’t change. You have been one of the numerous journalists that monitored the unveiling of the running mate and saw how some people were allegedly dressed as Archbishops and pastors. You saw the scandal that surrounded it. When I left I said religion matters.

The late (Sir) Ahmadu Bello once said during the build up to Independence we should understand our differences to be able to let us know how to relate with one another. I think religion matters in Nigeria. They said it didn’t matter but if it didn’t matter why did you have to go and package some people to dress as Christian leaders. In 2019, there was no discussion about religion anywhere because all the political parties balanced their tickets. The party that actually played identity politics was the party that started what has created the confusion that we have now. It’s like you slapped me. If you didn’t slap Bwala me I wouldn’t cry. I don’t want to go personal because I have my highest respect for the standard bearer of the APC. That respect will stay forever but the decision he took is one I feel uncomfortable with and I said I should be honourable enough to not be a part of it.

Do you think this decision will eventually affect the fortunes of the party at the general election?

For sure! The party will lose the election. It is given.

Why do you feel so?

One, it is not just this subject that would work against the party. Seven issues will come to play to make the APC lose the election next year. Why I mentioned this one is because you have a vast majority of the voting population that ordinarily would come to you that may not come to you. Number two is you look at other candidates, especially the candidate of the PDP, which is a party with national spread and structure. For example, if you are criticizing the Labour Party to say they can’t win because they don’t have structure, the PDP that has structure appears to be more organized in the way they do things.

The standard bearer of the PDP was the one that contested against President (Muhammadu) Buhari who is said to have about 12 million votes plus all the stakeholders of the party including the candidate. All of them together could only manage to beat Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with a mere two million votes. In the 2023 election, the Buhari factor will not be there anymore.

You can be sure that those 12 million votes will not be automatic. We have to work for it. We also have a lot of factions here and there in the party, that compactness that you need to run the party won’t just be there anymore. The natural votes that come to you from the community that you have deprived will also not be there, so it is only natural that one should look at it and say we are not going to win. I think that the PDP is on course to win 2023 general elections.

You were an important part of those that brought the current government to power in 2015. Looking back, do you have any form of regrets considering the state of the nation?

No, I don’t have any regret for supporting the ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari because President Buhari is a man who genuinely seeks change for the country. If you look at his conduct, he is caught in between many people giving different advice whenever he wants to act on any issue. When such occurs, he maintains neutrality.

So, President Buhari has the right intentions but the biggest problem of President Buhari which has brought us to where we are now is that has made people to conclude that he is doing nothing. He does not supervise effectively the people he appoints. The problems are caused by gross mismanagement by those at the seat of government.

If he was acting like Olusegun Obasanjo by monitoring the performance index by sacking non-performing ministers or government officials, all these problems could have been avoided. Even in the military where he rose to become a General, there is this standard procedure of operation where you don’t keep a particular General or officer in a post for a very long time. This is what has caused the problems we have in the country. This is not because he doesn’t have any good intention for the country. So, I have no regret that I supported him.

