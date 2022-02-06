News

PDP only option for security, economic liberation – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only option open to the country to overcome the current economic and security challenges.

Ortom said this while speaking with journalists on his selection as PDP Campaign Chairman for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election on Sunday.

According to him, the country was better managed during the 16 years the PDP was in charge.

The governor lamented that $1 now exchanges for N570, criticizing the Muhammadu Buhari government for inflicting hardship on Nigeria since its inception in 2015.

Ortom regretted the insurgency in the North East and other security issues, including kidnapping and banditry, in other parts of the country.

According to him, social life has collapsed, stressing that no Nigerian can travel from the town to the village and socialize without being kidnapped or killed.

He promised victory for the PDP in the AMAC election.

 

