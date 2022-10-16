PDP: Opponents planning to disrupt Kaduna rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged of a plot to disrupt its presidential campaign rally scheduled in Kaduna on Monday, by political opponents.

PDP is the only political party that has so far flagged off its nationwide presidential campaign which started in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on October 10.

But the party said it has uncovered a plot by anti-party elements to orchestrate tension and create an impression of crisis within it, by recruiting thugs to protest and disrupt scheduled programmes at its rally in Kaduna.

Five governors elected on its platform, led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, have boycotted the campaign, insisting on the resignation of the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Even as the party was planning for its second rally, four of the governors jetted out of the country to Madrid, Spain, giving indications that they would not be available for the rally.

The Board of Trustees (BoT), on Friday, intervened in the crisis, placing a ban on party leaders, from granting press interviews and from making inflammatory statements.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had earlier passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman.

