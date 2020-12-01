PDP overlords are scheming to sabotage zoning –Nwebonyi

Onyekachi Nwebonyi is the leader of Ebonyi State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was recently dissolved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. In this interview, he says the SWC is still in charge of the party in the state and will take legal action against the NWC. UCHENNA INYA reports

The Ebony State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under your leadership has been dissolved by the National Working Committee (NWC) and a Caretaker Committee inaugurated to run affairs of the party. What is your reaction to the development?

It is laughable to think that the NWC would just get up and dissolve a State Executive Committee because the governor or a few individuals left the party. We are in charge of the party in Ebonyi State for the next four years having been duly elected for a fouryear term. Our tenure will elapse in 2024 and nobody has the power to dissolve the state executives.

When we got the hint that the governor wanted to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), we made frantic efforts to make him think otherwise as also did by the NWC, but he stood his ground. He had planned to ceremonially join the APC but our efforts to get him reconsider the move made him put it on hold.

It would be recalled that on October 20, the Ebonyi State Working Committee of the PDP issued a press release in which sensitive issues regarding the growth and sustenance of the party were touched. We restated our resolve to work assiduously to deliver our party at the polls in 2023 as we have always done if justice, equity and fairness would be maintained in the party. We pledged unalloyed support to the party and its leadership under Prince Uche Secondus.

Prominent among the issues raised was the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the PDP to the Southeast Geopolitical Zone, as the party has marginalized the zone since 1999. That was the main reason the governor gave for his intention to leave the party when we approached him. We therefore demanded that the National Executive Committee meeting be convened within a week to address the issue.

Rather than paying attention to the issues raised and our demand to that effect, particularly the zoning of the presidential ticket to the South-East, the National Working Committee of the party focused on Governor David Umahi’s defection to the APC. It is more than four weeks now and nothing tangible has been done to the effect of the issues raised.

It is evident that some overlords in the party are clandestinely scheming to turn the table in contravention of the party’s tradition of zoning to serve their personal interests.

What is the concern of PDP leaders over the claim you just made about the party’s zoning arrangement?

The real concern of genuine party leaders should be the interest of the members of the component units of the party, while the focus is on power.

In a situation where the concern has been relinquished to inordinate quest for power, things would go awry. It is no easy situation where the party will be losing a prominent stakeholder like a sitting governor. Governor Umahi, without doubt, has performed above board.

Is the State Working Committee of the party planning to also dump the PDP like Governor Umahi?

We made frantic efforts to get the governor jettison his exit from the party that gave him the highest political fortune and we have been reaching out to the party faithful to remain undaunted and steadfast.

Certainly, we cannot leave a house we have built and become tenants elsewhere. It therefore goes against the party’s constitution for the National Working Committee to dissolve an elected state executive because the governor defected from the party.

We were duly elected in line with the party’s constitution, and any action on the state executives must conform to the provisions of the PDP constitution. While the leadership of the PDP in Ebonyi State cannot accept any plan to scheme the South-East out of the 2023 presidential equation, we will prefer dialogue to dumping the party.

The NWC has stated that it is too early to start the issue of zoning now, but then, they should make hay while the sun shines.

At other times, the issue of zoning had always got underway by this period. We therefore call on the national leadership of our party to do the needful now. We will continue to impress it on the party to zone the presidential ticket to the South- East in 2023 with or without Governor Umahi.

We were made to understand that there is a certain section of PDP constitution where NWC is given the power to dissolve SWC on behalf of the NEC when there is need to do that and you are saying that the action of the NWC is illegal. Does it mean that such section does not exist in the PDP constitution?

If you read the section very well, you will understand the clause before what you said, and commonsensically, you cannot dissolve an elected organ of a party without a genuine cause and the constitution is clear on that; it said when necessary.

When it said necessary is when somebody has committed a wrong in line with the party’s constitution because if that is not done, it means that there is no rule of law in the party. The state can get up and dissolve ward for no reason.

So, what they did is unconstitutional because there is no reason for doing that. That governor is just one member of the party and he has only one vote.

So, I see this as fallacious, fallacy of hasty generalization because the governor left, therefore, the party structure in the state should leave. This is the madness of the highest order and we are going to court to interpret the constitution of the party for them.

A lot of people are anticipating that those who were appointed the Caretaker Committee of the party will storm the party secretariat to take-over the comples. What will be the action of the SWC if they do so?

I want to advise the so called Caretaker Committee members not to attempt taking over the party secretariat because it will be suicidal. You can see that I am properly seated here as the duly elected chairman of the party in the state.

The governor of Rivers State seems to have taken the defection of Governor Umahi to the APC very personal. What is your take on that?

If the governor of Rivers state is speaking against his colleague the former leader of our party, Governor Umahi, I wouldn’t come into that because I don’t know their personal differences but I know that Governor Nyesom Wike is not privy to the issue on ground in Ebonyi State because he is the governor of Rivers State; he is not the governor of Ebonyi State and with due respect to him, he is my learned friend but he is not privy to this matter. If he has issues with is Ebonyi colleague, they should sort it out but as far as Ebonyi PDP is concerned, Governor Wike is not privy to it at all.

Wike said Umahi’s defection does not have to do with anything injustice by the party to the people of the South-East but that of a personal agenda. What do you have to say about that?

Governor Wike is far from the truth. You can remember before now, we had as a party set a message to the National Working Committee that it is time to remember the South-East which is the Igbos because right from the formation of the party, we have been very loyal to the party, we have always delivered for the presidential candidates of our party in all the elections and we feel that being a loyal zone to the party, it is high time they remember us by zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East.

That is our stand and anything short of that, we will not welcome it.

There are reports that APC is wooing other PDP governors in South-East states. What is the party doing to stop it?

That is why we raised alarm because we are being discouraged to continue to be in the party and that is why as a very sensible organ of the party in the state, we saw it coming and we rightly advised the National Executive Committee of the party.

So, the ball is on their court, if they want to lose all their governors, it would then be to ‘your tent oh Israel.’

Like this: Like Loading...