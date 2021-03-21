News

PDP, Owerri group knock Iwuanyanwu over alleged utterance

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has frowned at a recent press statement credited to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a Board of Trustee member of the party.

Reacting to the statement wherein Chief Iwuanyanwu said he regretted voting for an Owerri man in the 2019    governorship election, a national ex-officio member of the PDP, Mr. Chinemerem Madu roundly condemned the statement stressing that the party should no longer take such political gaffes for granted.

 

This is also as a source close to the elder statement maintained that it was unlikely that Iwuanyanwu made such a statement, as it was not in line with his character and  political ideology. But the National Officer, Madu, in a statement noted that in recent times,

 

Chief Iwuanyanwu has “exhibited the tendency for acting on his whims and impulses without due consideration of the implications and consequences of such actions.” In the same vein, the Owerri apex socio-cultural organisation, ‘Olu Owerri’ has introduced another twist to  the argument by insisting that Iwuanyanwu did not vote for PDP in 2019. In the words of the President of Olu Owerri, Hon. Martins Opara. “We invite Chief Iwuanyanwu to note that we are constrained to come to the conclusion that he did not even vote for an Owerri man in the 2019 election because if he did, he would have behaved a lot more differently.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

