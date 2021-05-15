PDP PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON GOV. EMMANUEL

… As Stakeholders reaffirm Support for Completion, Succession Agenda

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, have passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel for what they describe as the applaudable strides he has made in leading the State since he took over as Governor in 2015.

At an enlarged stakeholders meeting of the party in Uyo, Friday May 14, the PDP stalwarts noted that Governor Emmanuel’s emergence heralded a new dawn of charismatic leadership, with great feat in steadying the state on the path of accelerated progress while insulating the people from the pangs of the economic recession that has plagued Nigeria.

Moving the motion for a vote of confidence on the governor, the PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, noted that the party is satisfied with the governor’s performance, adding that he is the pride of the party.

“We are satisfied that we have you as governor, especially at a time like this. You have managed resources in this state so well that we cannot help but thank you. You have vigorously stabilized this state on a path of peace. Through your exemplary leadership, you have made Akwa Ibom State to become a model to other states”, said Enoidem.

While addressing the party stakeholders, Governor Emmanuel acknowledged the role of the party in the success of his administration, stating that he will continue on the path of taking Akwa Ibom State to an advanced level and leaving behind positive imprints of Broad-based development in the state.

Governor Emmanuel urged the stakeholders to assist the government in preaching against acts capable of disrupting the peace in the state, as such acts can demarket the state.

The Governor also used the platform to call on the elders and community leaders in the respective local government areas to do their bid in ensuring that no criminal element hides within their domains to perpetrate evil.

While assuring the Stakeholders and Akwa Ibom people of his resolve to continue to pursue a blueprint of development that will lead to the collective prosperity of all Akwa Ibom people, the Governor urged the Stakeholders not to heat up the polity as the 2023 election cycle draws nigh.

On his part, the Acting State Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Udosen, applauded Governor Emmanuel for his strides in various sectors of state’s economy, describing them as “people-centric”. He pointed that the projects and programmes of the governor have impacted positively on the people. While charging party stakeholders on continued support for the governor, the acting chair who described the party as “stakeholders in the completion agenda of the governor”, said that leaders and faithful of the party “must stay true to the cause of the completion agenda”, adding that the stakeholders task is to remain resolute and true to the succession plan.

Speaking separately, stakeholders across all three senatorial districts as well as Akwa Ibom national assembly caucus and the State House of Assembly, thanked the governor for his feats in the state, reassuring him of their support for his completion and succession agenda.

In their remarks, Prince Ekpe Atakpo, Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien, Chief (Hon) Nduese Essien, Senator Akon Eyakenyi and the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. (Princess) Felicia Bassey, hailed the governor’s sterling performance in different sectors, even as they called on Akwa Ibom people to continue to support the Governor.

Like this: Like Loading...