News

PDP PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON GOV. EMMANUEL

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on PDP PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON GOV. EMMANUEL

… As Stakeholders reaffirm Support for Completion, Succession Agenda

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, have passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel for what they describe as the applaudable strides he has made in leading the State since he took over as Governor in 2015.

At an enlarged stakeholders meeting of the party in Uyo, Friday May 14, the PDP stalwarts noted that Governor Emmanuel’s emergence heralded a new dawn of charismatic leadership, with great feat in steadying the state on the path of accelerated progress while insulating the people from the pangs of the economic recession that has plagued Nigeria.

Moving the motion for a vote of confidence on the governor, the PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, noted that the party is satisfied with the governor’s performance, adding that he is the pride of the party.

“We are satisfied that we have you as governor, especially at a time like this. You have managed resources in this state so well that we cannot help but thank you. You have vigorously stabilized this state on a path of peace. Through your exemplary leadership, you have made Akwa Ibom State to become a model to other states”, said Enoidem.

While addressing the party stakeholders, Governor Emmanuel acknowledged the role of the party in the success of his administration, stating that he will continue on the path of taking Akwa Ibom State to an advanced level and leaving behind positive imprints of Broad-based development in the state.

Governor Emmanuel urged the stakeholders to assist the government in preaching against acts capable of disrupting the peace in the state, as such acts can demarket the state.

The Governor also used the platform to call on the elders and community leaders in the respective local government areas to do their bid in ensuring that no criminal element hides within their domains to perpetrate evil.

While assuring the Stakeholders and Akwa Ibom people of his resolve to continue to pursue a blueprint of development that will lead to the collective prosperity of all Akwa Ibom people, the Governor urged the Stakeholders not to heat up the polity as the 2023 election cycle draws nigh.

On his part, the Acting State Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Udosen, applauded Governor Emmanuel for his strides in various sectors of state’s economy, describing them as “people-centric”. He pointed that the projects and programmes of the governor have impacted positively on the people. While charging party stakeholders on continued support for the governor, the acting chair who described the party as “stakeholders in the completion agenda of the governor”, said that leaders and faithful of the party “must stay true to the cause of the completion agenda”, adding that the stakeholders task is to remain resolute and true to the succession plan.

Speaking separately, stakeholders across all three senatorial districts as well as Akwa Ibom national assembly caucus and the State House of Assembly, thanked the governor for his feats in the state, reassuring him of their support for his completion and succession agenda.

In their remarks, Prince Ekpe Atakpo, Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien, Chief (Hon) Nduese Essien, Senator Akon Eyakenyi and the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. (Princess) Felicia Bassey, hailed the governor’s sterling performance in different sectors, even as they called on Akwa Ibom people to continue to support the Governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ogun directs schools to resume on Jan 18

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday directed all primary, secondary schools and government science and technical colleges in the state to resume on Monday, January 18. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi A. Arigbabu, gave the directive in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital. Arigbabu urged parents, guardians, teachers, school administrators and […]
News

C’River NLC and its missing chairman

Posted on Author Clement James

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is perhaps, the foremost pressure group in the country. Said to have been founded in December 1975 after a merger with the Nigeria Trade Union Congress (NTUC); Labour Unity Front (LUF); United Labour Congress (ULC) and Nigeria Workers’ Council (NWC), NLC has grown in leaps and bounds with the leadership […]
News Top Stories

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North-East theatre of operation to the North-West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica