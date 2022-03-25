PDP petitions EFCC, accuses Uba Sani of bribing delegates with NIRSAL COVID-19 funds

The Peoples Democratic Party, Kaduna State has petitioned

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been asked to investigate and sanction the lawmaker representing the Kaduna Central District and one of the governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress, Senator Uba Sani over allegation that he wants to use the NIRSAL COVID-19 funds to bribe party executives to secure the governorship ticket of the party.

In a petition addressed to the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Concerned PDP members alleged that Sani’s action has created political tension in the state.

In a copy of the letter acknowledged by the office of the EFCC boss, which was sighted by our reporter, the group accused the APC of using funds meant for Nigerians to bribe party executives.

The petition added that the APC in the state has “continued to show brazen corruption and lawlessness”.

The group revealed that there are video evidences showing Senator Sani promising to share NIRSAL COVID-19 loans to APC party delegates.

“We hereby urge the EFCC to investigate and sanction urgently the APC and its aspirant, Senator Uba Sani, who are clearly using the elections to commit financial crimes against the people of Kaduna and Nigeria,” a part of the petition signed by Elias Timburk read.

Meanwhile the lawmaker has rubbished the petition in a statement by his Zonal Chief Constituency Officer Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar. He claimed that he encouraged and mobilised over 10,000 members of his constituency to benefit from the scheme.

He also denied the allegation that he was compiling account numbers for the purpose of bribing electorates. He said that he partnered with CBN in organizing seminars and training for his people on the need to be financially included as a basis for benefitting from empowerment programmes, government loan schemes and other subsidies in the country.

The lawmaker while berating the petitioner, urged the EFCC not to consider it.

“The EFCC have enough on their plate to worry about, not to be treating ill-conceived and mischievous petitions that are not grounded in facts or logic,” he added.

