PDP petitions IG, seeks arrest, prosecution of Sokoto APC Chair for incitement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tambuwal Local Government chapter of Sokoto State has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest and prosecute the Sokoto State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Umar Maitafsir, over alleged offensive statement in a video that went viral.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, copied the National Security Adviser to the President; Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State; Resident Electoral Commisisoner, Sokoto State; and Director State Services, Sokoto State, the PDP said the call for the arrest and prosecution of Maitafsir had become necessary to ensure peaceful conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections slated for March 18.

The petition jointly signed by the PDP Chairman in Tambuwal Local Government, Alhaji Umar Tsoho Tambuwal, and Party Secretary in the local government, Alhaji Ibrahim Altine, read: “We the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Tambuwal Local Government chapter of Sokoto State, hereby make a report and bring to your esteemed attention the serious tension in Tambuwal Local Government Area following inflammatory statements made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Umar Maitafsir.

“He made the offensive statement in a video that went viral on the 8th of March, addressing his supporters in Tambuwal town of Tambuwal Local Government where he instructed the members of his political party that in the forthcoming governorship election in Sokoto state, it will be ‘a do or die game’ in Tambuwal Local Government. They provided at least Ten (10) thugs with offensive weapons in every polling unit that will attack members of other political parties and went further to instruct the annihilation of any member of the PDP.

“Without the avoidance of doubt, Mr Maitafsir’s statements are inflammatory, hate speech and breach of peace signed by all political parties in Sokoto State that there will be peace during the governorship and State House of Assembly Elections.

“It is our belief that the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Maitafsir has become necessary in order to have peaceful conduct of the election in Tambuwal Local Government and indeed Sokoto State in general. His inflammatory statement is in contravention of section 128 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“It is of paramount importance to ensure a conducive environment for the people of Tambuwal Local Government to exercise their franchise irrespective of the party or the candidate they support.

“We urge you sir to use your good office to direct the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Maitafsir to ensure peaceful conduct of the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Tambuwal Local Government on the 18th of March 2023. We also call on you to hold Mr Maitafsir responsible for any crime or atrocities on any member of the PDP from now till after the elections.”

Like this: Like Loading...