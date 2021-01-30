News

PDP plans summit on security, electoral reforms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to hold a summit on security, economy and electoral reforms as part of its contributions to ensure national stability. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who disclosed this when he played host to the British High Commission’s Political Counsellor on Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Jonathan Bacon, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, regretted that sorry state of the country in the past five and half years under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, quoted Secondus telling his guest that PDP has already commenced consultations with critical stakeholders across board on ways. He lamented that Nigeria, which had deepened the nation’s democracy through electoral reforms prior to 2015 general election, have retrogressed under the APC-led administration. “For five and half years now that the APC held sway, our democracy has been under severe stress.

All critical institutions of democracy have been brutalised. “The judiciary, legislature and the media have been under siege while human rights and rule of law; the necessary ingredients of democracy, have all been flagrantly abused. “Though the APC administration came into power as beneficiary of a transparent and credible election conducted under the PDP, it has not been able to conduct any free and fair election.”

