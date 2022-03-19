PDP playing dangerous game, zoning c’mtee a gimmick – Ezeife, Okeke, Arch Obinna

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke, have warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) runs the risk of losing the support of the South East if it fails to zone the presidential ticket to the area.

The duo also criticised the setting up of a committee to discuss the zoning modalities of the party, contending that this could be a plot to buy time and take a stand that is anti-South East. Also commenting on the matter, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, His Grace, Dr. Anthony Obin- na, said that in a just and fair society, where objectivity guides decision, the Igbo nation ought to be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria. He said this in Owerri, the Imo State capital, while interacting with newsmen.

However, a former national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, while speaking in a chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday, dismissed insinuations that the setting up of zoning committee by the party was a ploy to buy time due to the sensitive nature of the exercise. According to Ezeife: “What is playing out in the PDP is dangerous because the South East has continued to vote for the party, and this idea of setting up a committee is just funny, why are they setting up a committee when it is obvious and glaring that it is the turn of the South East? “All these are just a ploy to come up with reasons the ticket should not go to the South East, and I want to make it clear that the party would surely lose its support in the zone and no party is indispensable.

“We urge the party to show fairness and do the needful and consider the position of the geopolitical zone than setting up a committee. Even the makeup of the committee appears suspicious, and how did they arrive at the quality of those in that committee?” Okeke noted that the party is playing politics with the destiny of the Igbo race and that would indeed affect the fortunes of that party.

“The APC zoned its presidency to the South, which includes the South East and the PDP is still holding meetings and setting up committees to discuss the matter. Be it known to the PDP that we are not unmindful of this delay tactics and it spells real danger for the party in the zone,” he said.

Archbishop Obinna said further in his submission that “there are those who consider themselves ‘owners of Nigeria’ whose activities have continued to set the country backwards while reflecting the hatred, distortion and disunity that have marred the country.” He said: “ordinarily, my position will be let there be a restructuring of the country first, so we can move on, on a more equitable relationship. If we must move forward in this country, we must resolve the issues of ethnic hatred, religious bigotry and be able to set aside the culture of revenge. So what did the Igbo do that he has become the perennial target of vengeful indignation?” According to the Archbishop, these are some of the issues that have continued to pervert the sense of equity and justice in Nigeria and ultimately denied the country good governance.

“All things considered, on a note of fairness, if any people should get the presidency, it ought to be the Igbos.” Dr. Nwodo said that setting up of the committee was the usual tradition of the party in any election year in order to guide the party in deciding where to zone its presidential slot. The top politician, who is a former governor of old Enugu State, said that although the setting up of the committee was a bit late, due process must still be followed in order to weigh all options, including the mood of the nation and the zone that will brighten the chances of the party winning the presidential poll.

“So it’s not buying time, that’s (setting up zoning committee) what we usually do, although because we have a new executive and they were bogged down with election in three states and then setting up executive in about three states, they were not done properly. Their attention should have gone to this earlier than now. Whatever the situation, we still have to do it properly. “The truth of the matter is that PDP has a tradition, which some of us insisted we must follow. In any election year we set up a committee to advice on the zoning because our zoning is not simply rotation; a lot of things come into it.

How do we zone to win? And what is the mood of the nation, how are they likely to vote? This is because if you form a political party and you don’t win election then you’re just wasting time. You have to win election in order to carry out your policies to change life and for the good of the people. “So the bottom line is to win and to set up a committee that advises, breaks the ice because by the time they come out with their report, it answers a number of questions, which will make those who lose out from their point of view to be able to swallow it for the person to win.

