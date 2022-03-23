News Top Stories

PDP plotting to destabilise Nigeria –Presidency

The Presidency yesterday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to destabilise the country.

 

The accusation followed the opposition party’s criticism of the socio-economic situation on Sunday. It said instead of plotting to destabilise Nigeria: “The PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country if it ever understands such concept”.

 

The PDP had warned the Federal Government that the frustration in the country over the unending fuel crisis “can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS if not  addressed immediately”.

It also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of abdicating his responsibility as Minister of Petroleum Resources as the worsening situation has plunged many Nigerians into poverty.

 

But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a release yesterday said: “Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised the alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying; ‘Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS if not addressed  immediately.’

 

“Which patriotic political party or organisation ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?

 

“But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot seven years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot around the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind.

 

Those same Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come. “Rather than plot and encourage ‘agitation worse than October 2020 #EndSARS’, which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country if it ever understands such a concept. “#EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

 

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023 unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than #EndSARS.”

 

News

Popularisloud shares stunning visuals for latest single ‘Cash’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime better known as Popularisloud has released visuals to his latest groovy single ‘Cash’ produced by SYK. Popularisloud surprised his fans via his Instagram when he broke the news of his new video release shot by UnlimitedLA on his birthday 10th of February when he turned 23 years […]
News Top Stories

Escapee inmates of Edo correctional centres threaten police –CP

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

As security situation continues to deteriorate with bloody cult killings and the shooting of a medical doctor attached to the Central Hospital, Benin, escapee inmates of the two correctional centres in the Edo State capital have been sending messages of threat to policemen in the state.   The policemen under threat were said to be […]
News

NEITI queries low revenue contribution from solid minerals sector

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said considering the abundant minerals resources in the country, the low revenue from the solid minerals sector as contribution to the economy is unacceptable.   Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, had queried the contributions from the sector while playing host to members of the […]

