PDP poses no threat to APC in Ebonyi, says spokesperson

Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad is the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the chances of the party in 2023 elections, Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party and clamour for a president of Igbo extraction, among other issues

What has the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) done to the party in Ebonyi State?

Before now, the engine house of PDP in Ebonyi State and the South East is our governor, Engr Dave Umahi but due to the flaws which he witnessed and many persons besides him witnessed in the PDP, we left to APC. Knowing him fully well as somebody who does his own things with total dedication and commitment, he came into APC with sincerity and honesty. That the APC has bounced back in Ebonyi State is because we have a sitting and peaceful governor. You know the before now, APC was in opposition in Ebonyi State and the party had a lot of factions but with the reconciliation moves by the governor, there are no longer faction in Ebonyi State APC. The only faction we have is just one; that faction led by the governor, which means that we have one indivisible family in Ebonyi APC. So, the peaceful approach the governor adopted in reconciling all members of the party gave birth to the strong APC you see in Ebonyi State today.

Some persons have continued to attack Governor Umahi since he defected to the APC. What is your impression about that?

Mark my words; those people will come back. The truth is that this the first time Ebonyi is leaving the party they have known for another party. So, you should expect things like that to happen but believe me that those people attacking the governor will soon come back. We know the governor; he is somebody who doesn’t play unnecessarily, he plays when the time is there and the game he has played or the game he has launched, we all saw his reasons. You can remember vividly that when he was talking about joining the APC, many in the South-East cajoled him, but recently in Igbere, Abia State, some Igbo leaders joined the agitation for a president of Igbo extraction. When Umahi said that was his reason for joining the APC so that PDP will know that we are out to shun the marginalization of the South-East, they cajoled him. The people, who refused to join him in APC, have the right to do so and we thank God that the governor did not make it a must that they must join him. It is something that if you convince yourself, you join hence the majority are with the governor, so there is no cause for alarm. The 13 local government chairmen are there, the 64 Development Centre Coordinators are there and these are the landlords of the grassroots. Ninety-eight per cent of the state exco members are there except the minors that left; over 1,000 Executive Assistants, Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants are also there, Board and Commissions, Permanent Secretaries and others are all there.

What impact has the governor’s defection made in the state and the nation’s polity?

His defection to the APC has made us not to be orphans in Nigerian politics. We have gotten a father in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and we are also connected to the centre. From this January, you will begin to see a lot of things this has brought to Ebonyi as an APC state. The Governor has always maintained that every developmental stride is courtesy of Mr. President because of his cordial relationship with him and if that good relationship can give birth to Ebonyi becoming an APC state, that is to say that we will benefit more than before the state became an APC state. So, our defection to APC is much better and our days in APC will be greater, it is going to yield more fruits which are already coming. When we defected last November, the Minister for Women Affairs came to this state and extended hands of fellowship to Ebonyi women, which never happened before.

What are the things the leadership of the APC has done to strengthen the party in the state?

The party has engaged in grassroots sensitization because it has always been the PDP since the creation of the state. We engaged in the sensitization to let the people know that where they see the symbol of broom is where we are. We have also engaged in reconciliation moves and these reconciliation moves have yielded so much results that all hands are now on deck in terms of party participation. Also, the youth are happy because they are witnessing inclusiveness in the administration of Governor Umahi.

