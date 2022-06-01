PDP presents Atiku with Certificate of Return

PDP’s National Working Committee has presented a Certificate of Return to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku won the party’s presidential ticket at a special National convention held in Abuja on May 28 and 29, 2022 after scoring 371 votes to beat 11 other aspirants.

Governors, governorship candidates, presidential aspirants, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), members of the National Assembly, and other candidates of the party and other stakeholders graced the special ceremony.

The event was held on Wednesday at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

