PDP Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Dele Momodu, Others As Directors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Campaign Organisation, has appointed Publisher and former presidential aspirant, Bashorun Dele Momodu as Director of the campaign, overseeing Strategic Communications.

A press statement signed by the Campaign Director General and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, confirms that 16 others were also appointed to head various directorates of the campaign.

The statement reads:

Appointment of Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC):

The Leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) has approved the appointment of the following Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC);

• Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON
• Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu
• Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature
• Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira
• Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd.
• Director, Support Group, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani
• Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir
• Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN
• Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth)
• Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher
• Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi
• Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola
• Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji
• Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka
• Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi
• Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo
• Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua

The Directors are to please contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details. It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the Campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our Party.

Congratulations.!!!

H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal
Director General

 

Our Reporters

