PDP Presidential Primary: I’ll abide by party decisions – Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Bala Mohammed, has promised to abide by the decision of the party, if it eventually adopts zoning arrangement for the primary election. He spoke yesterday during an interview with newsmen shortly after a meeting with Nasarawa delegates in Lafia, the state capital. The governor said he believes in party supremacy as a loyal member and would abide by its decision at any given time. Mohammed added that there was no division or any rancour in the party,saying also that what the aspirants needed from the party was justice, fairness, equity and a level playing ground at all times. He said: “I believe in party supremacy, I am running for the president of the country, but at any given time, if the party says Bala Mohammed stop at this point, I will stop.”
