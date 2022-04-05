PDP Presidential Ticket: I won’t be zoned out of contest –Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that he would contest the May 28 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party’s 37-member zoning committee, headed by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, is expected, today to decide the zone that will produce the PDP presidential candidate for the next year’s election. Atiku is one of the 13 aspirants who have so far bought the PDP presidential nomination form.

The former vice president said he would not be zoned out of the contest by the party. Chairman of the Technical Committee of Atiku Campaign Organisation Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, who spoke on his behalf when he returned Atiku’s presidential nomination forms to the PDP National Secretariat, said: “We have nothing against whatever the party will decide, but the zoning will not be against us.”

Dokpesi was also not categorical on the position of Atiku on consensus candidature being canvassed by some of the aspirants.

He only told journalists: “When we get to the bridge, we will cross it.” He also denied knowledge of any internal problems in the party, adding: “PDP is one big family; we shall all be together as brothers and sisters.”

PDP National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, who received the forms, said the former vice president met the criteria to participate in the party’s presidential primary next month.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...