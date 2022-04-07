PDP Presidential Ticket: PANDEF insists power must move South

A group, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has faulted the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw open the party’s presidential ticket instead of zoning it to the Southern part of the country. This is as the group insisted that the South truly deserves the president ticket for the 2023 general election. PANDEF, in a statement, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson also claimed that the Governor Ortom’s Committee that arrived at the decision acted on a planned script. The apex Niger Delta group said: “It is an awful decision and there will be consequences. But we are not utterly surprised at the development.

The outcome was predictable; there were evident-pointers that this would be the conclusion. “Governor Ortom’s Committee has a script and they have played it out with due deference to some patriots that were in the Committee. The level of desperation and political debauchery being demonstrated by some political stakeholders is deplorable and quite disappointing. “Regrettably, we are in a society where it seems anything goes. We will await the conduct of the presidential primaries by the parties to assess the choices that would be presented to us.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...