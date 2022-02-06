PDP presidential ticket: The odds against Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar seems to be going against the tide in his quest to contest the presidency in 2023 for the fifth time. Forces, known and unknown have been lined up to scuttle his ambition. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the opposition Atiku may face in the bid to pick the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

When he declared to run for presidency via Facebook, in 2018, it was a carnival of a sort. The expectations were high, and Nigerians eagerly wanted him to be their president.

That was the 4th time he ran for the nation’s Number 1 position. But unlike his previous political adventure, the quest of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to be Nigeria’s president in 2023 might not be that easy, and Nigerians appeared to be no longer interested in his presidential aspiration.

Over 14, 000 support groups campaigned for the Atiku presidency in 2019. Under the aegis of Atiku Support Groups (ASG), leaders of the various groups contributed money and paid the N22 million nomination and expression of interest forms to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for him.

But this year, not a single group is campaigning for him, and it does appear that no one is prepared to commit his or her money to Atiku’s presidential project. Col. Chimyere Obi (retd), who was National Coordinator, Atiku House-to-House, one of the support groups that campaigned for Atiku presidency in 2019, said the former vice president messed up those who supported him during election.

“Col. Obi confirmed that the support groups bought the nomination forms for Atiku, charter buses and produced and distributed gift items to win support for him. “I didn’t take his money, I spent N12.7 million and I never collected one naira from him.

The only money I collected was (from) one Ola (who) gave us N150, 000 in Yola. All the 19 state coordinators that came, I put them in Gongola Hotel. “We were the ones that suffered for him in Supreme Court. Even the boys that came to Dubai to see him, he never gave them one naira for ticket. They paid their money; they went there but he never gave them a kobo and he’s telling me he wants to come back again.

“Tell him I said it’s a lie! He’s not coming because when you are climbing a tree, and people you met, you did not treat them well, how do you think you can climb again and come down? “Even God said you must say ‘thank you’ before he does another one. So tell him I’m saying let him wake up now to write letters to those coordinators and appreciate them before he will come,”

Col. Obi advised. She narrated a story of a woman from Enugu State who borrowed money from bank and bought five buses for Atiku campaign, using her house as collateral. “They have sold that woman’s house. That woman is now down with stroke, and you think Atiku Abubakar will come back again?

“That man used us and the people you used are still those who are going to vote for you. “Nobody needs your money. They were there for you. How many groups did you have?

Almost 14,000 groups and these people that fought for you, you never said ‘okay all the coordinators, you send letters to them telling them thank you despite the fact that I didn’t win but I still appreciate you people’, but he never did it,” she added. Two weeks ago, the former vice president reportedly began writing acknowledgment letters to his former campaigners.

That was nearly three years after the 2019 presidential election. One of those who was written to told Sunday Telegraph it was medicine after death. Atiku declared intention to run for the 2019 presidential election as early as in March 2018.

He acquired an imposing campaign office in Wuse II, a highbrow area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, which was adorned with PDP flag and his larger than life image. The campaign was a Mecca of some sort, with supporters and contractors struggling to have access.

Today, the campaign office is left desolate, even though torn PDP flag still flutter there. And with less six months to expected presidential primaries, Atiku is yet to make his intention known. He told journalists in Minna, Niger State last week that he would soon declare for the plumb job.

The former vice president contracted Dr. Raymond Dokpesi to sell his presidential project to Nigerians, but it appeared it is not gaining attraction. The media mogul had toured round the country in an attempt to sell Atiku project to Nigerians.

But it seemed Nigerians are no longer interested. When PDP governors met in Port Harcourt last month, Segun Sowunmi who managed Atiku’s media in the run to the PDP presidential primary in 2018, advised the governors to reject what he called a “kindergarten President and Commander in Chief” as PDP presidential candidate.

He told the governors that “Everyone wants to be president after Buhari but not everyone can do the work that a post-Buhari President will be called upon to do. “Presidential powers and privileges mean nothing if the prerequisite experience is absent. We cannot jump from frying pan to fire.”

From the tune of the letter it was obvious Sowunmi was making case for Atiku. But he received more than he bargained for from Dr. Rufus Omeire a former member of House of Representatives. Omeire who is National Chairman of PDP ACTION 2023, a pressure group, wondered who among those that indicated interest to seek the PDP ticket is Sowunmi regarded as “kindergarten president.” So far, about six persons have declared intention to seek PDP presidential ticket.

They are Atiku, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, a renowned industrialist Mazi Sam Ohuabanwa and Otunba Dele Momodu, publisher and journalist. Comparing these aspirants with Atiku based on experience and demand of office, Omeire said the former vice president is least qualified among them, to the trusted with the PDP ticket.

He wondered whether “Sowunmi saying that only those in their 70s are preferred presidential candidates rather than the relatively younger ones he described as kindergarten candidates?”

And based on experience, the former lawmaker said Atiku has never held any executive position both in public and private establishment, compared to others who served either as governor, presiding officer of the National Assembly, or chief executive of quoted companies.

“Atiku Abubakar’s public sector experience consists of Deputy Director of Customs, a subordinate position. He never became Chief Executive of Customs and Excise Department. The buck never for one day stopped on his table in the Customs Service.

“He became Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a highly exalted office, but he was never a chief executive. He only carried out instructions of his boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He didn’t have relevant direct experience of the top job. So wherein lies the famed experience of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar?” Omeire asked. Also former Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Muktar, said Atiku’s best chance of becoming Nigerian president was in 2019 when he was PDP presidential candidate.

Muktar who is Chairman of Justice and Equity Group (JEG), another group within the PDP, added that the age is no longer on the side of Atiku in 2023. “Nigerians have become weary of his perennial and perpetual candidature. It may be time for him to give a younger person a chance,” he argued. Age is a major factor against the Atiku presidency. The former vice president is presently 74 years. By 2023 he might be 76 years.

Nigerians are blaming poor performance of President Muhammadu Buhari on old age. Even the president this much when he told his interviewers: “The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke.

There are questions of the executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. “About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy. “Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but let’s say, I asked for it and I cannot complain.”

Bala Mohammed, one of the governor of PDP, said Atiku is too old and tired to be Nigeria president. The Bauchi State governor who is also eyeing the PDP ticket, said he told the former vice president that ” in this game, I know he’s the most senior, he’s very qualified but because of his age and fatigue that he has suffered so much for Nigeria, he should allow his younger brother to be his spare tyre not to take over just like that.

But if Nigerians prefer him, I will support him. I am not too desperate but he should know that Nigerians like me too. And whatever he wants, I will do it for him, so this is our agreement, he has the highest respect from me.” Prince Kassim Afegbua who worked for Atiku in the last presidential election, is also in support of his 2023 ambition.

The former Edo State commissioner said it is immoral for “such an old man (Atiku) to attempt another round of political contestation,” describing his candidacy as akin to “promoting an expired product.

“Having concluded the convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with a new leadership that looks promising, the party will have to rise above board to produce a presidential candidate from the southern part of the country to complete the narrative.

“With the abysmal performance of President Muhammadu Buhari on account of age, incompetence and lack of capacity and political will to take deliberate and sustained action to bail out the country from all manner of challenges, it will be immoral for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to continue to express interest in seeking election in the 2023 presidential election having attained the retirement age.

“He cannot assume the role of a perpetual candidate or professional aspirant year in, year out, of the party as though the party was established for him alone. It defeats all sense of logic for such an old man to attempt another round of political contestation at a time the general feeling and mood in the country supports a younger Nigerian from the southern extraction of the country.

“For me, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should quit his quest for presidency and support a southern Nigerian candidate in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, that will assuage the feelings of stakeholders from the southern part of Nigeria.

“After the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar abandoned all of us in Nigeria and sought refuge in far away Dubai, thus exposing us to the intimidations, harassment and threats posed by the desperate APC’s power oligarchs. It was a case of a general abandoning his troops in the battlefield. Rather than draw strength from his presence, his absence exposed us to all manner of challenges.”

Atiku does also not have peace at the home front as his third wife Jennifer (Jamila), is seeking to divorce him.

