PDP Primary: Court decides appeals of Abachi, Wali case January 19

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided over by Justice A.M Liman, has set aside January 19, 2023, to decide whether an Appeal Court judgement, removing Sadiq Muhammad Wali, a winner of a parallel PDP Gubernatorial Primary election in Kano, should be adopted in a case before the Court by Muhammad Sani Abacha, who is challenging the adoption of Wali as the party’s candidate.

Aggrieved by the ruling of the Federal High Court joining him to the suit, Wali filed of appeal on October 7, challenging the decision. The Court had earlier set aside December 8 as judgement day, but as the Judge sat for judgement, he announced before the court that there was a submission of additional authority in the matter brought by the counsel to Wali, which counsel to Muhammad Abacha denied knowledge of. Justice Liman said the additional authority was that of a Court of Appeal Judgement, which says his court lacks jurisdiction in the matter because a Court of Appeal had ruled that Wali should be removed from the case before the Court because he is not a party to it. Liman later postponed judgement on the originating summons and adjourned to January 19, 2023 to decide on the Appeal Court Judgement.

 

Our Reporters

