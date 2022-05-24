Politics

PDP Primary: Dino loses senate ticket to Rep member

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Comment(0)

The second return bid of Senator Dino Melaye to the red chamber of the National Assembly, was dashed on Tuesday as he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket of Kogi West to the current House of Representatives Member of Kabba/Ijumu constituency, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf.

Senator Melaye at the primary election, which was held at the Kabba Local Government Area council headquarters, polled 99 votes while Hon. Yusuf secured 153 votes.

Earlier, there was a deadlock between the duo after they both polled 88 votes before the exercise was repeated.

Meanwhile, Hon. Victor Alewo Adoji won the PDP senatorial ticket in Kogi East while the primary election in Kogi Central was ongoing at the time this report was filed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra guber: Tribunal yet to receive petitions six days to deadline

Posted on Author  Okey Maduforo, Awka

Apprehension over sitting in Abuja  Okey Maduforo, Awka Six days to the expiration of the 21-day deadline for the filing of petitions challenging the outcome of the November 6th gubernatorial election in Anambra State the Elections Petitions Tribunal is yet to receive any petition from the political parties or their gubernatorial candidates. According to the […]
Politics

2023: Concerns over ethnic card

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Struggle for power rekindles North, South rivalry FELIX NWANERI reports on the ethnic card being played by some political stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which has been described as a worrisome dimension to the country’s electioneering           Campaigns for the 2023 general election are yet to commence but there […]
Politics

Presidency: Nigeria cannot afford another experiment in 2023 –Kwankwaso

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Why I formed a coalition with other politicians Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the recently-formed The National Movement, his presidential ambition, why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), among other issues. ANAYO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica