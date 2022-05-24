PDP Primary: Dino loses senate ticket to Rep member

The second return bid of Senator Dino Melaye to the red chamber of the National Assembly, was dashed on Tuesday as he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket of Kogi West to the current House of Representatives Member of Kabba/Ijumu constituency, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf.

Senator Melaye at the primary election, which was held at the Kabba Local Government Area council headquarters, polled 99 votes while Hon. Yusuf secured 153 votes.

Earlier, there was a deadlock between the duo after they both polled 88 votes before the exercise was repeated.

Meanwhile, Hon. Victor Alewo Adoji won the PDP senatorial ticket in Kogi East while the primary election in Kogi Central was ongoing at the time this report was filed.

