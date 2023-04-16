PDP Primary: Dino Melaye Wins PDP Guber Ticket In Kogi

Former senator representing Kogi Western Senatorial District, Daniel Melaye, aka Dino has emerged as the winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governorship ticket for the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

Declaring the result after the indirect primary election held in Lokoja, former Kaduna State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, Senator Ahmenld Mohammed Makarfi said Melaye polled 313 votes edging his closest rival Alhaji Usman Mohammed Kaboru who polled 127 votes.

Former Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Yomi Awoniyi polled 77 while former PDP governor candidate in the 2019 election, Engr. Musa Wada scored 56.

Meanwhile, former Deputy governor of Kogi state, Yomi Awoniyi, had threatened to boycott the just concluded primary election over the alleged falsification of ad-hoc delegate lists.

While alleging that the official list from match 29, 2023 delegate congress certified by INEC had been manipulated by a particular aspirant, Awoniyi warned that an attempt to use an unapproved delegates list would be rejected