News

PDP Primary: Senator Akinyelure loses re-election bid to Adedipe

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The Senator representing Ondo central Senatorial district, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Senator Akinyelure was defeated in the primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after polling 58 votes.

The two-term senator lost to a political greenhorn and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adedipe Ifedayo, who scored 82 votes in the primary election that was held in Akure, Ondo State.

Six local governments in the central senatorial district participated in the election with a total of 199 delegates and two void votes.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he emerged winner, Ifedayo, who said the victory belonged to the entire PDP members in the district, disclosed that it was the first time he would be contesting for elective office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fidelity Bank promotes 745 staff members

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

  Deepens workforce transformation agenda   In a bid to increase staff morale while empowering them to work more efficiently, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the promotion of 745 employees following the performance review of two financial years – 2019 and 2020. A total of 461 staff members benefited from the FY 2019 promotion exercise, […]
News

Anambra poll: IPOB lacks power to issue stay-at-home order –IGP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has warned that the Federal Government will not tolerate any disruption of the November 6 Anambra State governorship Baba, who was represented at a forum organised by the Press Corps of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Muyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), […]
News

Amotekun: ‘We are fully ready for security challenge in South-West’

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Adeolu Adeyemo and Adewumi Ademiju

The take-off of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, last Tuesday, has put the potency and capability in grassroots security to test. Before the Ondo inauguration of the outfit, Ekiti and Osun states have done the same, though without much fanfare. For the residents of the three states, it’s indeed time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica