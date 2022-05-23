PDP Primary: Senator Akinyelure loses re-election bid to Adedipe

The Senator representing Ondo central Senatorial district, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Senator Akinyelure was defeated in the primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after polling 58 votes.

The two-term senator lost to a political greenhorn and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adedipe Ifedayo, who scored 82 votes in the primary election that was held in Akure, Ondo State.

Six local governments in the central senatorial district participated in the election with a total of 199 delegates and two void votes.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he emerged winner, Ifedayo, who said the victory belonged to the entire PDP members in the district, disclosed that it was the first time he would be contesting for elective office.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...