PDP Primary: Ugwuanyi wins Enugu North ticket

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has won the Enugu North senatorial district primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election. Ugwuanyi was declared the winner of the senatorial primary election amid jubilation by the Chairman of the five-man electoral panel from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, Prince Vin Yandev Amabei. Amabei said Governor Ugwuanyi scored 299 valid votes cast to defeat three other aspirants in the exercise – Mr. Okanya Celestine, Chief Eze Godwin Ikechukwu and Prof. Godsmark Edward Ugwu – who was personally present at the event.

Declaring the governor the winner of the ticket, the electoral panel Chairman said: “Having concluded the counting of the votes, you, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has scored the highest number of votes cast, which is 299 votes. And having scored that wide margin, by virtue of my position as the Chairman of the National Electoral Committee for the exercise in Enugu State, I hereby declare you (Ugwuanyi) as the PDP candidate for Enugu North senatorial district of the state. Congratulations sir”. Amabei further disclosed that the party’s primary was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act and the guidelines of the PDP.

