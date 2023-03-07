PDP Protest: Keyamo Mocks Atiku, Others, Says It’s Indeed A Funeral Procession

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo on Monday mocked the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over a protest held in Abuja.

New Telegraph had reported that Atiku led the PDP protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the outcome and results announced.

Reacting to the protest match in a series of tweets, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the protest was actually a funeral procession led by undertakers who refused to zone prior to the presidential election.

Keyamo mocked the PDP leaders for adorning black dresses during the protest.

He said, “The adorning of black dresses by the PDP leaders in their protest to the INEC office did the right thing because the event was actually a funeral procession.

“The undertakers of PDP who refused to adhere to the principle of zoning took the corpse to the gates of INEC for proper burial.

“If you observe the way a spokesman for PDP cries like a baby every minute on video, you will realise that his entire bogus life and future depended on their warped expectation of Atiku’s victory.

“That is what happens to you when you venture into politics without a second address.”

