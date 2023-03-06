2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

PDP Protest March Against Presidential Election Result Begin In Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding a protest march against the presidential election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

New Telegraph reports that the protest that is ongoing at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja is been led by the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Details Later……

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Oshiomhole Decry Late Arrival Of Materials In Etsako Constituency

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor of Edo State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo North senatorial district have decried the late arrival of electoral materials in the Etsako Federal Constituency. Oshiomhole who was the former National Chairman of the party said he had reported the matter to the Electoral Officer (EO) […]
News Top Stories

Why I can’t pay salaries, by Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, linked his inability to pay workers’ salaries in the state as and when due to rising cost of overhead, the inability of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to remit funds to the Federation Account as well as low income generation occasioned by the worsening insecurity in the […]
News Top Stories

820,000 PVCs still uncollected in Ogun – INEC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State on Wednesday said about 820,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by registrants. This is coming less than six weeks before the general election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Niyi Ijalaye disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta. He stated that before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica