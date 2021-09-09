News

PDP questions Buhari’s visit to Imo, slams Uzodimma

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visit to Imo State on Thursday “is a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state to their very face”. The opposition party also claimed Governor Hope Uzodimma is an absentee governor who runs government from outside the state.

The PDP made the claims in a statement by its state spokesman, Ogubundu Nwadike, on Wednesday. According to the party, Buhari did not properly handle the issue of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), hence the violence in the South-East. It said: “The unfortunate outcome of all these was the innumerable extrajudicial killings of many innocent citizens, which took place in the state in the name of fighting separatists. “For us in PDP, the presidential visit is a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state to their very face. This is callous and inhuman.

“Consequently, we invite the President, if he is really the father of the nation, to use the occasion of his visit to look inwards with a view to righting the grave wrongs he has done to the people of the state. “The President can show some humility and remorse and use the occasion to mend fences with the people. “The President should also use his good offices to clip the wings of the governor who runs the state from outside. A mere fanfare will not help the bad situation in the state. Rather, it will generate more anger and acrimony.” The party claimed Uzodimma has not been able to initiate and complete any people-oriented project in the state.

