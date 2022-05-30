News Top Stories

PDP: Race for VP slot begins after Atiku’s emergence

The jostle for Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election has commenced. Atiku, a former Vice President, emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the election after winning Saturday’s primary in Abuja.

 

The PDP’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election, polled 371 votes to defeat his major challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who garnered 237 votes. A former President of the Senate, Bukola    Saraki, polled 70 votes to place third.

 

Though the primary was characterised by claims of financial inducement of delegates, most of the losers were on the podium alongside party leaders, including governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to congratulate Atiku. They also pledged to work for his victory in the main election.

 

However, New Telegraph learnt that shortly after the leaders left the MKO Abiola Stadium venue for the primary in the early hours of yesterday that another round of political intrigues ensued. This time, it was over who emerged as Atiku’s running mate. Several meetings were said to have been held in the last 24 hours, with names mentioned for the position.

 

Among those said to have been shortlisted are Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom). Both governors are from the South South geopolitical zone. Emmanuel, who contested the primary, polled 38 votes to place third. Okowa served as Chairman of the Accreditation Sub-Committee of the Special National Convention.

 

This newspaper also learnt yesterday that Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who withdrew from the race to back Atiku, will contest the senatorial election and will possibly head the Senate if things go the way of the PDP in 2023.

 

A party source told our correspondent that meetings were quickly conveyed to decide on the next move as the PDP is not leaving anything to chance in its bid to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

According to him, unlike what transpired in 2019, party leaders and other stakeholders will not leave the decision on the choice of a  vice presidential candidate to Atiku to decide to avoid the bickering experienced, when he opted for Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, as his running mate in the last presidential election. Obi, from the South East, was also in the race for the PDP presidential ticket, but last week he announced his resignation from the party over what he described as “recent developments”.

 

A former member of PDP’s NWC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Obi would have been the perfect choice for the vice presidential slot if he had not left the party. He said: “If Obi had not resigned from the PDP, we would have repeated what we did in 2019 because the general opinion is that nothing has changed.

 

We still believe that we won the 2019 poll but were robbed by the APC, and you will agree with me that Obi played a major role in what we achieved in 2019.

“However, with his resignation, the party is now looking towards South South for a vice presidential candidate and I will tell you that Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel are those highly considered. “No conclusion has been reached yet; everything you are hearing now is in the realm of conjectures and permutations, but the general belief within the party is that Atiku’s running mate should come from South South, with the two governors I mentioned, highly favoured.”

 

Another party source, who spoke on the issue, said apart from the need for balancing, Okowa and Emmanuel were shortlisted based on what he described as their “electoral and other values”.

 

The source said: “We are handling the issue of a running mate with utmost care although it is natural that the party zones its vice presidential ticket to the South to ensure power balancing. Atiku is from the North, so it is natural that the South will produce the presidential candidate.

 

“But the South comprises three geo-political zones – South East, South South and South West. But taking a look at the strength of the party in the three zones, the vice presidential ticket has been narrowed down to South South, which unarguably is the party’s stronghold in Southern Nigeria, with five out of the six states in the zone.

 

“The South East was knocked out despite being a traditional supporter of the PDP since 1999. The party is only in control of two states of the zone – Enugu and Abia at the moment.

 

“So, the calculation of our strategists in picking South South ahead of the South East is that a vice presidential candidate of the party from the oil-rich region will attract more votes than the South East if Peter Obi is on the ballot on the platform of Labour Party.”

 

Asked what he meant by “other values” expected of a running mate, the source said while Okowa is being considered for his experience in governance, having been in the legislature and executive, which Atiku is not lacking, Emmanuel was shortlisted because of his private-sector background.

 

 

He said: “A vice president with sound knowledge of the economy will help Atiku fix the economy, which is one of his campaign promises if he wins the main election.” On the next political move by Tambuwal, a source within Sokoto PDP told our correspondent that there was an arrangement even before the primary for the governor to return to the National Assembly.

 

This, according to him, was the major reason he withdrew from the presidential race. The source said: “The plan before the convention was that Tambuwal will go to the Senate, which informed why he used a commissioner in his cabinet from Bodinga Local Government Area to secure the PDP ticket for Sokoto South.

 

“It is also believed that his chances of emerging as the next president of the Senate are high, having been Speaker of the House of Representatives if the PDP wins in 2023.”

 

