PDP raises the alarm over alleged plans by Oyetola to divert public funds

The transition committee set up by the Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by some government officials to steal money from the Osun State Water Corporation. The committee also accused the state government of illegal activities of an auctioneer and alleged diversion of funds in the local government areas. The Chairman, Media/ Publicity Sub-Committee, Olawale Rasheed, made the allegations in a statement.

According to him, reports from the water corporation indicated that there are plans to divert almost N200 million from the agency using fictitious cover and activities. He said: “We learnt on good authority that recently released funds to the water corporation are about to be frittered away by unscrupulous elements.

To fast track the dubious withdrawal of the fund, the GM on terminal leave has reportedly returned to supervise the disbursement of the fund contrary to financial regulations. “More so, somebody has been appointed to cover his schedule while on leave. Papers are being raised to cover the spending which we gathered are mere cover to loot the corporation’s account.” The committee called on all actors within the agency to be aware “that we are watching closely and any tampering with the fund will be seriously revisited and culprits will be brought to book”. The statement added: “The committee also wishes to alert the public of the activities of an illegal auctioneer from Iragbiji who is said to be operating from Government House and who is reportedly selling off several government property.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...