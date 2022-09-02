News

PDP raises the alarm over alleged plans by Oyetola to divert public funds

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The transition committee set up by the Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by some government officials to steal money from the Osun State Water Corporation. The committee also accused the state government of illegal activities of an auctioneer and alleged diversion of funds in the local government areas. The Chairman, Media/ Publicity Sub-Committee, Olawale Rasheed, made the allegations in a statement.

According to him, reports from the water corporation indicated that there are plans to divert almost N200 million from the agency using fictitious cover and activities. He said: “We learnt on good authority that recently released funds to the water corporation are about to be frittered away by unscrupulous elements.

To fast track the dubious withdrawal of the fund, the GM on terminal leave has reportedly returned to supervise the disbursement of the fund contrary to financial regulations. “More so, somebody has been appointed to cover his schedule while on leave. Papers are being raised to cover the spending which we gathered are mere cover to loot the corporation’s account.” The committee called on all actors within the agency to be aware “that we are watching closely and any tampering with the fund will be seriously revisited and culprits will be brought to book”. The statement added: “The committee also wishes to alert the public of the activities of an illegal auctioneer from Iragbiji who is said to be operating from Government House and who is reportedly selling off several government property.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDA attack: Reps urge army to find missing officer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philip Nyam, Abuja The House of Representatives Committee on Defence has urged the Nigerian Army to intensify the search and rescue the officer abducted at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits last month. Bandits had on August 24, 2021 attacked NDA and kidnapped one officer; Maj Datong while Lt Cdr Wulah and Flt […]
News Top Stories

IMF Chief urges heavily indebted nations to extend maturities

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has urged nations with high levels of dollar-denominated debt to try to extend maturities now to lessen pressure as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. She said that her worry is greatest for low-income countries because 60% are in debt distress or in danger of reaching […]
News

Adamu suspends all APC directors

Posted on Author Reporter

    A pall of gloom descended on the ‘Buhari House’ National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Friday following the decision of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu ordering all departmental directors at the party headquarters to proceed on an indefinite suspension. Adamu had on assumption of office on April 1 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica