PDP Rally: Matawalle apologises for shutting media houses

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has apologised for the shutdown of four broadcast stations for covering a rally held by the Peoples Democratic Party. The Nigerian Guild of Editors condemned the action.

 

Addressing a press conference in Gusau, the Chairman of the Prosecution of Banditry-Related Cases, Sani Shinkafi, said Matawalle found it obligatory to exercise the power bestowed on him by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to ensure the security of the state.

 

According to Shinkafi, the Order which was extracted from the Constitution was not aimed at disrupting the legitimate activities of political parties and the media.

 

He said: “It was expected of the media to help complement the efforts of both the state and federal governments’ fights against criminality and the total support .”

 

