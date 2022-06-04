PDP re-run primaries: Ahwinahwi wins Udu/Ughelli Federal Constituency ticket

Olorogun Solomon Ahwinahwi, a two term former member of the House of Representatives, has won the re-run primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections. He won the election held at the Ughelli Township Stadium with 80 votes beating four other aspirants for the ticket. Recall that the appeal panel of the PDP had annulled the initial primaries won by a two term member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Olorogun Talib Tebite, following a petition by Ahwinahwi. But prior to the re-run exercise, two of the contenders – Talib Tebite and Samuel Mariere pulled out, leaving two others vying for the ticket with Ahwinahwi who eventually won the election. Tebite had in the May 22 primaries polled 34 votes to defeat Ahwinahwi, who scored 30 votes, while Mariere got 26 votes. But declaring the results of Monday’s primaries PDP Returning Officer, Prof Collins Okafor, said Ahwinahwi scored 80 delegate votes to beat four others.
