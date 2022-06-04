News

PDP re-run primaries: Ahwinahwi wins Udu/Ughelli Federal Constituency ticket

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

Olorogun Solomon Ahwinahwi, a two term former member of the House of Representatives, has won the re-run primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections. He won the election held at the Ughelli Township Stadium with 80 votes beating four other aspirants for the ticket. Recall that the appeal panel of the PDP had annulled the initial primaries won by a two term member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Olorogun Talib Tebite, following a petition by Ahwinahwi. But prior to the re-run exercise, two of the contenders – Talib Tebite and Samuel Mariere pulled out, leaving two others vying for the ticket with Ahwinahwi who eventually won the election. Tebite had in the May 22 primaries polled 34 votes to defeat Ahwinahwi, who scored 30 votes, while Mariere got 26 votes. But declaring the results of Monday’s primaries PDP Returning Officer, Prof Collins Okafor, said Ahwinahwi scored 80 delegate votes to beat four others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pope gradually resuming work, walking, eating with aides – Vatican

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis is continuing a normal recovery from intestinal surgery, gradually resuming work, walking and eating with aides, the Vatican said on Saturday, adding his blood tests were satisfactory. The 84-year-old pope is in hospital after undergoing a three-hour operation on Sunday to remove part of his colon, which the Vatican said had narrowed […]
News

2023 not more important than unity, peace in Nigeria, Obasanjo tells politicians

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday called on politicians to prioritise the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria ahead of their 2023 general elections ambition. Obasanjo, who said this when he played host to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, and his entourage his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential […]
News Top Stories

Omicron: Mixed fortunes for business jet owners amid UK travel ban

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

• Our business boomed between Saturday and Tuesday deadline –Operator • COVID-19 adversely affecting aviation industry –Source   Business jet owners in the country have expressed mixed feelings over the travel ban imposed on Nigeria by the United Kingdom government.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that before the ban came into effect on the morning of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica