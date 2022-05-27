News

PDP ready to win Lagos in 2023- Bode George

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed confidence that the opposition party would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State in the 2023 general elections. Speaking yesterday while addressing candidates of the party in the 2023 election who were elected in the just concluded primaries, George said Lagos residents are tired of the APC and they are desperate for a change through the PDP.

The PDP chieftain said with the reform in the Electoral Act which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit the election results, the votes of the people would truly count and it would be difficult for anybody to manipulate the election results. He said: “We would win. If we go through this electronic process, we would win. The people of Lagos are tired of liars,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Subomi Balogun @ 87: An icon of borderless philanthropy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Of late, some wealthy Nigerians have come to realise that giving from the little or much that they have is the greatest legacy they can bequeath to humanity. While most of them are realising this at the peak of their life, the same cannot be said of one of Nigeria’s greatest philanthropists, industrialists and a […]
News

Omolori fights back over retirement, insists he’s still N’Assembly clerk

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, says his continued stay in office is backed by law and cannot be voided by the National Assembly Service Commission. In a statement shared with online newspaper, TheCable on Wednesday, Omolori said the commission does not have the powers to set aside the revised condition of service passed […]
News

LCCI: Insecurity moving economy to unsafe destination

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that banditry, abduction, herders-farmers conflict, vandalism, and insurgency have become daily recurrence in Nigeria, thereby projecting the country as an unsafe destination for private and foreign investments. The LCCI said the serious concerns about the worsening security situation in the country was brewing profound and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica