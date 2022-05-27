PDP ready to win Lagos in 2023- Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed confidence that the opposition party would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State in the 2023 general elections. Speaking yesterday while addressing candidates of the party in the 2023 election who were elected in the just concluded primaries, George said Lagos residents are tired of the APC and they are desperate for a change through the PDP.

The PDP chieftain said with the reform in the Electoral Act which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit the election results, the votes of the people would truly count and it would be difficult for anybody to manipulate the election results. He said: “We would win. If we go through this electronic process, we would win. The people of Lagos are tired of liars,” he said.

