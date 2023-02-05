PDP recants, denies withdrawal of cases in Rivers cases

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied issuing directive to its legal team to withdraw certain cases in Rivers State. There was purported report that the PDP leadership has directed its legal team to withdraw some cases filed by the Rivers State from the court. The state governor Nyesom Wike who has been having running battle with the party’s leadership, reacted immediately by withdrawing the use of venue earlier approved for the presidential campaign. But in a statement on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, PDP described the news report as fake and mischievous.

The statement noted that the report also claimed that the PDP had declared that it does not have any record of individuals that were gifted forms for their loyalty to Governor Nyesom Wike; that an individual made “buck” purchase of forms on behalf of Governor Wike, adding that the party was ready to do a rejoinder on the issue. PDP said the National Publicity Secretary did not “issue any report, press statement or any publication whatsoever on any issue relating to purchase of forms or withdrawal of any case(s) in Rivers State as maliciously claimed in the said fake report.” The party stated that the report was the handiwork of its enemies and urged “Nigerians, particularly our teeming members and supporters in Rivers State to disregard the said report.”

It further claimed of plans by enemies to circulate fake reports and documents claiming that such to have emanated from national officers of the party, “apparently in a bid to cause disaffection within our party and mislead the unsuspecting public.

