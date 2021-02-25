News

PDP receives Metuh with rousing welcome in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, received former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metuh, who arrived in Awka, the Anambra State capital through Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

PDP faithful and stakeholders as well as friends and family members, who converged on the Immigration Junction axis of the state capital to receive him, waited patiently, wielding PDP flags and chanting solidarity songs, till Metuh’s arrival at about 1:30p.m. before the train moved to the party’s state’s secretariat at Udoka Estate, Awka. Speaking at the event, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, described Metuh’s arrival to Anambra as a good omen, saying Metuh returned to the state at a time the party was strategizing to take over Anambra Government House from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). “We’re overwhelmed in happiness as we welcome our leader, Chief Olisa Metuh, back to his home state, after several years.

We are particularly happy over his return because his presence will be a milestone towards our drive to capture the Agu Awka Government House by November 6. “He has been away for sometimes now and there is no doubt that his return this time, is a divine intervention; meaning the time to enthrone our party and hoist its flag at the Agu Awka Government House has come,” Nwobu said.

Speaking, Metuh thanked PDP members, his friends, well-wishers and family members, who came out to receive him. He said that the tale of what kept him out of the state for a long time would be story for another day; explaining that what gladdened him was that he had his life and wellbeing intact; adding that he would contribute his quota towards the efforts to get PDP to the Anambra Government House. “Now that I am back, I must prove to you people that your prayers and good wishes throughout the time I was unjustly punished will not be in vain,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN boosts economy with N8.8trn, opposes lockdown

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Retains 11.5% interest rate, CRR at 27.5%   Emefiele: Apex bank’ll take over commodity exchange       To save the economy from severe crisis, the Monetary Policy  Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has counselled the Federal Government against locking down economy amid second wave of COVID-19.   This was as […]
News Top Stories

Lockdown averted 5.8m COVID-19 infections in Nigeria –Study

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A study conducted by a team of international public health researchers has shown that the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the Federal Government in 2020 may have helped to avert no fewer than 5.8 million COVID-19 infections in the country. The researchers are drawn from institutions in three countries – Parexel International, Harvard University and […]
News

MOSOP faults rights violations by security agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the violation of rights of citizens by security operatives, urging governments at all levels to promote human rights, nation building, and a re-orientation towards patriotism.   MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who spoke in Port Harcourt, blamed the political class for depreciating the Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica