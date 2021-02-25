PDP receives Metuh with rousing welcome in Anambra

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, received former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metuh, who arrived in Awka, the Anambra State capital through Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

PDP faithful and stakeholders as well as friends and family members, who converged on the Immigration Junction axis of the state capital to receive him, waited patiently, wielding PDP flags and chanting solidarity songs, till Metuh’s arrival at about 1:30p.m. before the train moved to the party’s state’s secretariat at Udoka Estate, Awka. Speaking at the event, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, described Metuh’s arrival to Anambra as a good omen, saying Metuh returned to the state at a time the party was strategizing to take over Anambra Government House from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). “We’re overwhelmed in happiness as we welcome our leader, Chief Olisa Metuh, back to his home state, after several years.

We are particularly happy over his return because his presence will be a milestone towards our drive to capture the Agu Awka Government House by November 6. “He has been away for sometimes now and there is no doubt that his return this time, is a divine intervention; meaning the time to enthrone our party and hoist its flag at the Agu Awka Government House has come,” Nwobu said.

Speaking, Metuh thanked PDP members, his friends, well-wishers and family members, who came out to receive him. He said that the tale of what kept him out of the state for a long time would be story for another day; explaining that what gladdened him was that he had his life and wellbeing intact; adding that he would contribute his quota towards the efforts to get PDP to the Anambra Government House. “Now that I am back, I must prove to you people that your prayers and good wishes throughout the time I was unjustly punished will not be in vain,” he added.

