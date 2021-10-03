News Top Stories

PDP reinstates four key party leaders in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The National leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated four keys leaders expelled from the party at the state level. In a statement signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Umari Tsauri, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the party described the action as unconstitutional and unlawful.

 

He added further that the National headquarters of the PDP has taking steps to invoke appropriate sanctions and punitive measure against some elements people, who acted on the suspension and also were bent on breaching the constitution of the party.

 

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of some of our key leaders in Kebbi State, such as Hajiya Mariya Waziri (National Women Leader), Kabir Tanimu Turaki SAN (BOT member), Major General Bello Sarki Yaki (NEC member) and the State Party Chairman Mallam Haruna Saidu” he added.

 

He said that the activities of these unscrupulous elements led by Garba Abubakar Besse, Umar Issa Mangadi and others was not only unlawful but unconstitutional and if left unchecked, can result in the breach at the peace in the state.

 

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to re-state that Mallam Haruna Da Saidu remains the lawful and authentic chairman of the party in the Kebbi State.

 

We therefore request that he be given all necessary assistance to carry out the function of his office without hindrance or disturbance by anyone not authorised by our party ” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kano to PDP: We won’t allow public assets to rot away

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

  The Kano State government has reacted to the criticism by the Kwankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over efforts to rejuvenate non-performing public assets, which it said it would not fold its arms and allow them to rot away.   Rather, it said, it would revitalise such under-performing assets through public private […]
News

Economy will experience 1.5% growthin2021 –FG

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government has again affirmed that the nation’s economy will rebound from the estimated contraction of -3.2 per cent in 2020 to growth of 1.5 per cent in 2021. In addition, it forecasts the economy will between 2023 and 2025 attain growth that will surpass that of the advanced economies. The Minister of Finance, […]
News

US to back nations that say China violated their South China Sea claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States will support countries that believe China has violated their maritime claims in the South China Sea but suggested it would do so through diplomatic rather than military means. “We will support countries all across the world who recognize that China has violated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica