PDP reinstates four key party leaders in Kebbi

The National leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated four keys leaders expelled from the party at the state level. In a statement signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Umari Tsauri, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the party described the action as unconstitutional and unlawful.

He added further that the National headquarters of the PDP has taking steps to invoke appropriate sanctions and punitive measure against some elements people, who acted on the suspension and also were bent on breaching the constitution of the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of some of our key leaders in Kebbi State, such as Hajiya Mariya Waziri (National Women Leader), Kabir Tanimu Turaki SAN (BOT member), Major General Bello Sarki Yaki (NEC member) and the State Party Chairman Mallam Haruna Saidu” he added.

He said that the activities of these unscrupulous elements led by Garba Abubakar Besse, Umar Issa Mangadi and others was not only unlawful but unconstitutional and if left unchecked, can result in the breach at the peace in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to re-state that Mallam Haruna Da Saidu remains the lawful and authentic chairman of the party in the Kebbi State.

We therefore request that he be given all necessary assistance to carry out the function of his office without hindrance or disturbance by anyone not authorised by our party ” he said.

