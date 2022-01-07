News

PDP rejects Akeredolu’s anti-corruption bill

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday kicked against the passage of the anti-corruption bill forwarded to the House of Assembly by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said the bill is aimed at shielding Akeredolu, who it accused of corruption recently, from prosecution. Peretei berated the Assembly for the passage of the bill, saying it is not in the interest of the citizens. Peretei said the bill tagged; “Bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anticorruption Commission and others connected thereto 2021” was crafted to give exclusive powers to the agency in matters of corruption.

He said: “We are in full support of the institutional framework to stamp out corruption in the state, if only the intentions are genuine and honest. The Rotimi Akeredolu government has in several ways demonstrated that it is irredeemably soaked in the sea of corruption, especially his family. He can therefore not go behind the door to institute laws as a subterfuge for his activities to circumvent the law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We didn’t search Justice Odili’s Home – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied reports that its operatives invaded the home of a Supreme Court Justice, Mrs. Mary Odili, on Friday, purportedly to execute a search. A terse statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, reads: “The Commission by this statement wishes to […]
News

Trump Covid diagnosis shortens Pompeo’s Asia trip  

Posted on Author Reporter

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will cut short his trip to east Asia following the hospitalisation of Donald Trump with Covid-19. Pompeo would leave for Japan on Sunday but would not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said. Pompeo was meant to visit all three countries from […]
News

Kalu salutes Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Gambari, at 77

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari as a rare gem with passion for professionalism and excellence. Extolling the virtues of the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kalu applauded Gambari’s leadership style, adding that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica