PDP rejects Akeredolu’s anti-corruption bill

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday kicked against the passage of the anti-corruption bill forwarded to the House of Assembly by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said the bill is aimed at shielding Akeredolu, who it accused of corruption recently, from prosecution. Peretei berated the Assembly for the passage of the bill, saying it is not in the interest of the citizens. Peretei said the bill tagged; “Bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anticorruption Commission and others connected thereto 2021” was crafted to give exclusive powers to the agency in matters of corruption.

He said: “We are in full support of the institutional framework to stamp out corruption in the state, if only the intentions are genuine and honest. The Rotimi Akeredolu government has in several ways demonstrated that it is irredeemably soaked in the sea of corruption, especially his family. He can therefore not go behind the door to institute laws as a subterfuge for his activities to circumvent the law.

