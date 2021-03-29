PDP rejects appointment of caretaker c’ttees in Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the call for the appointment of caretaker committees for the local council areas of the state.

The party urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to resist the plan to entrench undemocratic rule in the local government areas of the state.

The PDP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Taofik Gani called on Lagosians to resist the plan to entrench the undemocratic process by insisting on the conduct of local government elections in the state.

“We call out the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu to resist the plan to entrench undemocratic rule in the Local government areas of the state. The move to entrench undemocratic councils will not only fester anarchy at local government level but will be the albatross of the governor if any attempt to seek reelection in 2023,” the party said.

According tothemainoppositioninthestate, theparty would deploy all legal means to ensure that Lagosians have their self chosen representatives at the councils and that if the APC machination prevents democratically elected representativesinthestateas at when due, Lagosians must say no.

“The voice of the major opposition party in the state is coming onthe heels of statements credited to some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that local government elections will not hold and that Caretaker committees shall be set up at the levels

