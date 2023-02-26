PDP Rejects House Of Reps Results In Abeokuta South Fed Constituency

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State Chapter has rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the House of Representatives election in Abeokuta South Federal Constituency.

The party alleged that the results were fraught with many irregularities, inflated figures, manipulations, fraud, over-voting and vote-buying, among other illegalities.

The PDP Local Government agent for the Constituency, Lukmon Ogunbayo stated this while reacting to the result in Abeokuta, the state capital.

INEC had announced Afolabi Afuape of the APC as the winner having polled a total of 19,899 votes, while his closest rival, Toyin Amuzu of the PDP was said to have polled 13,663.

But, reacting to the result, Ogunbayo said, having studied the results carefully, the announced results do not conform to or reflect the votes and wishes of the people of Abeokuta South local government.

According to him, “It was discovered that in some instances the number of total valid votes superseded the number of accredited voters, an anomaly which can not be overlooked.

“There is a case where BVAS could not capture or work properly and the people were allowed to vote in ward 10, unit 6.

“The incidence of vote buying also pervaded the entire process. Indeed, this is not a true reflection of the votes and wishes of the people.”

Like this: Like Loading...