PDP rejects plans to stifle social media

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to regulate social media in the country as unconstitutional and anti-people.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the renewed frenzy to censor the social media was targeted at muzzling outspoken Nigerians, particularly the youth, the media and civil soci-ety organisations, from demanding for accountability and competence of leaders.

The party said the government of the day was worried that social media was “exposing the widespread corruption, unbridled treasury looting, barefaced injustice, human rights abuses, constitutional violations and divisive actions of the APC administration.”

The PDP rejected the claim that the regulation bill was targeted at checking fake news, noting that Nigeria already had enough implementable laws to counter the dissemination of fake news and punish offenders. “It is clear that the APC administration is rather xenophobic of criticisms from citizens against its manifest atrocities that it seeks to surreptitiously reenact the obnoxious military Decree 4 to suppress Nigerians.

