PDP rejects results of Lagos council polls 

Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s local government elections in the state. PDP said any result published by Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is fake and unacceptable to the party.

The party in a statement made available to our correspondence said: “We outrightly reject any result already released or that would be released and we hereby state that a decision will be taken as regards our next line of action, after the collation of our results and due consultation with our lawyers.

“As a party who are the pioneers of democracy in the country, we believe it is in the best interest of our youths and law abiding citizens of the state to seek redress legally, rather than lock horns with the ruling party in mobilizing thugs to shed blood in protecting our votes.

“We believe our success, at the council elections is not worth the blood of any youth in the state. Our candid advice to our dear Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu and the Chairman of LASIEC, Hon Justice Ayotunde Phillips is that, this continued disregard for the rule of law and the spirit of fairness would definitely catch up with us one day, and we would all have to give personal accounts of our contributions to every situation, either negative or positive and take due responsibility of its outcome and consequent effect on our children and children’s children.”

The party challenged LASIEC to publish the real figures of votes counted for all the participating parties. It stated that exposing these figures would further divide the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party in the state.

The main opposition party in the state advised its candidates in the council poll and teaming supporters to go back to their zones, wards and local government areas and  get themselves ready for the 2023 general elections.

Reporter

