PDP releases time-table for LG polls in Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming March 27 local government election in the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, said the timetable and guidelines released by the party was to conform with the earlier one released by the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) for the scheduled March 27 Sokoto State local government election.

According to the timetable made available to journalists inSokoto, thepartyclosedthe purchase and submission of forms on February 7, 2021.

The screening of aspirants by the party officials would be conducted on February 8 at zonal offices across the state. The timetable further stated that all appeals arising from the conduct of the screening of candidates would be received by the party on February 9.

The timetable further explained that the list of screened candidates by the party would be displayed at the party’s zonal offices, local government headquarters and state headquarters on February 19, 2021.

The party’s primary election would be held on February 11 for councillororship and February 13 for chairmanship primaries as contained in the timetable.

Like this: Like Loading...