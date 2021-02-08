News

PDP releases time-table for LG polls in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming March 27 local government election in the state.

 

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, said the timetable and guidelines released by the party was to conform with the earlier one released by the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) for the scheduled March 27 Sokoto State local government election.

 

According to the timetable made available to journalists inSokoto, thepartyclosedthe purchase and submission of forms on February 7, 2021.

 

The screening of aspirants by the party officials would be conducted on February 8 at zonal offices across the state. The timetable further stated that all appeals arising from the conduct of the screening of candidates would be received by the party on February 9.

 

The timetable further explained that the list of screened candidates by the party would be displayed at the party’s zonal offices, local government headquarters and state headquarters on February 19, 2021.

 

The party’s primary election would be held on February 11 for councillororship and February 13 for chairmanship primaries as contained in the timetable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US House strips Republican Greene of committee assignments

Posted on Author Reporter

  A fiercely divided House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees Thursday, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories. Underscoring the political vise her inflammatory commentary has clamped her party into, nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move but none defended her lengthy history […]
News

Fayemi inaugurates N5bn snail farm

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday inaugurated a-N5billion World Second largest snail farm in the state. The N5billion project is the initiative of Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise through the expertise of Farmkonnect. Inaugurating the snail farm which would be the biggest on Africa continent, Fayemi said the decision would serve as another testimony […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $18.12m, N3.255bn to procure scanners for Customs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…N75bn investment fund for 68m youths Lawrence Olaoye The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of $18.2 million foreign component and N3.22 billion local component for the procurement of scanning machine for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the establishment of a N75 billion Youth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica