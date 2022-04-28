PDP remains party to beat in Ebonyi –Erhenede

Chief Mudi Erhenede is the Legal Adviser of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the zoning debate over the 2023 governorship election in the state, among other issues

Do you see your party, which is now in opposition in Ebonyi State, reclaiming power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election?

Without sounding immodest and being boastful, I will answer this question by posing a question: If the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not believe that the PDP has the potentials; capability and ability to take back power that truly belongs to them, do you think that they would have passed all these obnoxious laws that they are passing and forming all these militias that they are forming? It is because they recognize the fact that the people are with the PDP. To use the worn out cliché, a tree does not make a forest. Only Governor Dave Umahi left the PDP and that is the irony of our democracy; one man leaves a party and that party becomes the opposition and that is one man who did not win election for himself.

Umahi left and Ebonyi is now an APC state; meanwhile he left alone. All the National Assembly members, who were elected with him on our platform are still in the party with him, yet Ebonyi is now an APC state. So, if President Muhammadu Buhari decamps to the PDP today, automatically, Nigeria becomes a PDP nation. Such view is only but a creation of journalists and public commentators.

The governor of Ebonyi State is an APC man but Ebonyi is a PDP state. In law, that is what the position truly is because if you look at his Certificate of Return, APC did not appear there. I know that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not amended that Certificate of Return till today and it still reads Engr. Dave Umahi of the PDP. So, how do people tell me that Ebonyi State is now an APC state simply because our flag bearer, who is holding that power in trust for us left our party? So, let’s correct it and let me reiterate that those who have been winning elections for the PDP since 1999 are still in PDP. Barring rigging, I don’t see how anybody in APC will win election in this state.

A lot of people who are there do not even know what APC is all about. They are just there because their paymaster moved. Ask yourself; if Umahi had remained in the PDP, a lot of all these people who are dancing themselves lame now, will they have gone to APC? The answer is no! And it is even more laughable that it is those people who joined from the PDP that are making the loudest noise. If you call them and ask them about the philosophy and ideology of the APC, what they will tell you is that our governor has connected to the centre. It makes nonsense of the entire thing.

Zoning has become a topical debate in Nigeria and Ebonyi State in particular ahead of the 2023 elections. Do you consider it the best for your party, considering your earlier analysis on its implications?

First and foremost, zoning is not in our constitution. Zoning is a product of convenience, equity and the need to be your brother’s keeper. These are the things that gave birth to zoning. The closest thing to zoning is the federal character principle that is enshrined in our constitution. But I think that we have reached a point where we are almost becoming slaves to zoning. Integrity, qualification, competence, character and every other thing that should count first are being sacrificed on the altar of zoning. The situation is also the same in our nation today. Coming to the Ebonyi experience, I will speak as a PDP member.

I was lucky to be part of the Sam Egwu administration both in his first and second term in office. And the question of zoning was very much in discourse. At the time Dr. Egwu was wounding up his tenure as governor, some of us who were his appointees and his boys were of the view that power should come to Ebonyi South. That was our agitation and we predicated our argument on the blocs that made up the state- Abakaliki and Afikpo blocs. And I want to be quoted that we had argued that Egwu had taken the turn of the Abakaliki bloc but he had a different opinion. He advised that there was nothing like blocs.

That we should go by what can be clearly defined, which is the zones and that they are three senatorial zones recognized by the constitution and that it is safer to work with that arrangement. Therefore, in his wisdom, he handed over power to the Central and that was what brought about the emergence of Chief Martin Elechi.

Following the same premise, after his tenure, the South now felt it was their own turn. And today, we have Umahi on the throne. Now, the three zones have enjoyed this rotation on the basis of what the first governor introduced. But my worry today is that it does appear as though somebody somewhere is trying to cut corners. I have heard in high and low places, even in my own party people, talking about blocs and I am worried.

I am worried because there is no time we met to say that power will now be rotated between Abakaliki and Afikpo blocs. In one of our caucus meetings, I was the one who moved a motion that the state chairmanship of the PDP should be allowed for the South on the basis that we were going to follow that zoning arrangement which would have meant that power will go back to the North, return to the Central and then, back again to the South. But thereafter, I began to hear even the APC “superman” saying power will go to the Abakaliki bloc. And this has set my mind agitated whether we have gone back to blocs again. And if we have gone back to blocs, when was it discussed, so that thereafter, the Abakaliki bloc after doing their eight years again, are we going back to bloc or zone? When somebody in Abakaliki bloc, as they are using it now, has done eight years again for instance, will you now say depending on which of the two zones in Abakaliki (North and Central) that produces a governor that we are going by bloc or zone.

As a PDP member, not as a Legal Adviser this time, I will be calling on the leaders and stakeholders of the PDP to convene or convoke a meeting as quickly as possible, where stakeholders will agree on the arrangement that we are taking into the 2023 elections. Are we going to do zoning as per the three component parts of the state or are we doing blocs because as it stands today? Let me make myself clear that I am not against anybody; I am not fighting anybody. I will support anybody that my party produces as its flag bearer.

Don’t you think that not taking a clear position on zoning now could be a strategy that could work in favour your party?

Why won’t it favour our party? There is nothing as powerful as truth and justice. We do a lot of things for political convenience, political gains and personal interests. These are things that have put our democracy in jeopardy. For example, today, you will see a Bola Tinubu loyalist say there was an agreement between him and President Muhammadu Buhari that he would hand over power to him after his tenure. When we are opaque about certain transactions, we run into this kind of crises.

Do you want to tell me that if Nigerians were brought into to the extent of knowing at the time that agreement was struck, if there was actually such an agreement between the both camps, that Tinubu will be having a tough time trying to get them to implement it? But when you try to hide it, you lose out because secret things end secretly.

What will PDP lose if it convenes a meeting and asks if we are working on the basis of zones or blocs? If they answer that question and the next is whose turn is it to go would be discussed. Does it not put us on a stronger footing than hiding and pretending that yes, we know that this thing could be a problem but we can’t discuss it now? Then, eight years from now, it will arise again. So, for me, I don’t think that shifting the goal-post or preventing the proverbial doomsday solves any problem. It doesn’t. So, let us discuss it and say this person you can wait and the other, you can go.

What is your assessment of politics and democratic governance so far in Ebonyi, having been an active player in the state in the last three decades?

The progresses we made since the inception of democracy till about a year or two ago are clearly being eroded by the present government in Ebonyi State. Democracy thrives on tolerance, freedom to express opinions, freedom of association. But all those rights and privileges are now under attack in Ebonyi courtesy of the present government headed by Umahi. Democracy is not faring very well in Ebonyi under this clime. But for those of us who still believe that democracy is the best form of government, we will continue to advocate at the risk of our lives and property that those basic things the constitution guarantees Nigerians should not be taken away so lightly by anybody, no matter how highly placed.

In specific terms, can you highlight some of those democratic ethos that you feel has been compromised by the present government in Ebonyi State?

Taking it from the most recent because they are legion is the passage of an obnoxious, wicked and subjective law christened Cybercrime Prohibition Law 2021 by the Ebonyi State government. The law is bad, dangerous and undemocratic in all respects of the word. That is the biggest assault on democracy and democratic beliefs. The very essence of the law is to stifle all forms of opposition. Anybody who does not agree with the views and opinions of the governor and ventures to position himself as a citizen journalist in the sense that you can express yourself via any of the social media platforms would have committed a cybercrime offence in the state. This is not minding whether what you have said is the truth, or whether you are just expressing an opinion in a matter of public interest, so long as what you are expressing does not favour or suit the desires, the whims and caprices of the governor of the day, you must have committed a cybercrime. It is primitive, unfortunate and the biggest assault, the biggest challenge, the biggest threat to our voyage into democracy.

