PDP Reps calls for immediate release of Yakassi by DSS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives has called for the immediate release of Mr. Salihi Tanko-Yakassai, a former aide to Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State arrested by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) a few days ago.

 

In a statement signed by the caucus leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers State) on Sunday, they expressed concern over the continuous breach of freedom of expression by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

 

He said: “As a caucus, we note with very serious concern, the continuous breach and denigration of democratic ethos and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Particularly in view of constitutionally guaranteed safeguards in Chapters IV thereof on freedom of speech, and also the provision of Section 14(1) of the said Constitution which provides that ‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State base on the principles of democracy and social justice’.

“Recall that only recently, some armed bandits abducted secondary school girls from a Zamfara State government-owned secondary school in Jangebe, following which Mr. Yakassai had criticized persons in authority, including President Muhammadu Buhari and reiterated our called for the resignation of the President over his failure to curb or effectively deal with the general state of insecurity across the country.

“Mr. Yakassai had also lamented that the current administration has failed Nigerians at all levels which led to his removal as the Special Adviser on Media to the Kano State Governor.”

Chinda noted that the caucus is proud of and salutes the stance,  uncommon boldness, courage and statesmanship shown by Yakassai and a few other Nigerians for standing firm to say the truth.

