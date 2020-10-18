PDP Reps commiserate with Makinde over mother’s death

•Fayemi mourns demise of Awo’s daughter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has commiserated with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.

The governor’s mother passed on in the early hours of Thursday, age 81. The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers) remarked that Mama Abigail’s wise counsel to Governor Makinde would surely be missed. He said: “The PDP caucus in the House of Representatives is joining other well meaning citizens to wish His Excellency and the people of Oyo State to pray that mama will be resting in God’s bossom” While praying for the repose of her soul, the caucus urged the Governor to take solace in the fact that Mama Abigail lived a life worthy of emulation.

In a related development, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has commiserated with the family of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the death of the first daughter of the late sage, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran. The late Rev’d Oyediran, 79, was until her death the Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Plc; Publishers of the Tribune Newspapers.

Governor Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described Rev’d Oyediran’s death as a huge loss not only to the Awolowo and Oyediran families but to the entire progressives family.

“It is a personal loss to me in particular”, he added. The late Oyediran, according to the Governor was an embodiment of love, integrity, courage compassion and piety; virtues that defined her inter-personal relationships in her lifetime.

“Mrs Oyediran radiated love, warmth and was mother figure not only to members of the Awolowo dynasty, but everyone that came her way.”

