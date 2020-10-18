News

PDP Reps commiserate with Makinde over mother’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

•Fayemi mourns demise of Awo’s daughter

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has commiserated with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.

 

The governor’s mother passed on in the early hours of Thursday, age 81. The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers) remarked that Mama Abigail’s wise counsel to Governor Makinde would surely be missed. He said: “The PDP caucus in the House of Representatives is joining other well meaning citizens to wish His Excellency and the people of Oyo State to pray that mama will be resting in God’s bossom” While praying for the repose of her soul, the caucus urged the Governor to take solace in the fact that Mama Abigail lived a life worthy of emulation.

 

In a related development, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has commiserated with the family of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the death of the first daughter of the late sage, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran. The late Rev’d Oyediran, 79, was until her death the Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Plc; Publishers of the Tribune Newspapers.

 

Governor Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described Rev’d Oyediran’s death as a huge loss not only to the Awolowo and Oyediran families but to the entire progressives family.

 

“It is a personal loss to me in particular”, he added. The late Oyediran, according to the Governor was an embodiment of love, integrity, courage compassion and piety; virtues that defined her inter-personal relationships in her lifetime.

 

“Mrs Oyediran radiated love, warmth and was mother figure not only to members of the Awolowo dynasty, but everyone that came her way.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Godwin Maduka debunks $1m bribery allegation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has debunked the allegation the he gave a bribe of $1million to former governor Peter Obi to assist him in securing the governorship ticket of the PDP, describing it as wicked and […]
News

Ekiti workers suspend warning strike

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Workers in Ekiti State yesterday directed their colleagues in civil service to suspend their planned industrial action barely 12 hours after they embarked on a three-day warning strike to demand payment of outstanding arrears.   However, their decision to suspend the strike came when Governor Kayode Fayemi expressed readiness to meet some of the demands […]
News

Health experts slam US for hoarding remdesivir, the only drug licensed to treat Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Public health experts on Wednesday criticized the U.S. for securing a large supply of the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19. The U.S. government announced this week that it had an agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the bulk of their production of remdesivir available to Americans for the next three months. The Department of Health and Human […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: