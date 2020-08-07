News

PDP Reps tackle Gbajabiamila, accuse him of declining credibility, integrity

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to immediately halt what it called, “a slide into a new low” of credibility and integrity of the House in the eyes of the public.

In a letter to the Speaker, dated August 2, 2020, signed by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers), the caucus expressed concerns over the (Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) probe and other similar endeavours undertaken by the House under Gbajabiamila. The caucus expressed dismay with the manner the allegations made by the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, against some members of the National Assembly were handled, indicating cover up of wrongdoings by lawmakers.

T he opposition lawmakers also accused Speaker Gbajabiamila of reading just a part of Akpabio’s response to the 48-hour ultimatum given to him, thereby leaving out portions containing the list of “contractor-lawmakers” who have allegedly benefitted from NDDC contracts.

The letter reads in part: “We are burdened to write this open letter of appeal to you to take urgent steps to address the eroding credibility of the House of Representatives. Of course, as one of the longest serving legislators, you are aware that the House of Representatives has faced several challenges since 1999, chief among them is getting the public to repose confidence in it and believe in the integrity of its members and leadership.

“Recent developments, especially following hard on the heels of the investigative hearings empanelled by your leadership, suggest that the House of Representatives has descended into a new and unprecedented low. Sadly, in the eyes of many Nigerians who are our constituents, we have become doppelgangers of members of the executive arm the House set out to investigate in the first place.

“The similitude is telling, sir. However, as conscientious members, we fear and justifiably so, that the House will continue to plummet the depth of the new low, if you don’t find the courage and firmness to halt the slide, and quickly too. “The sound bites from the investigative hearings undertaken by the committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), have not only undermined the House of Representatives, but have also posed bad portents to the institution of the National Assembly. “As you aware, damning allegations, albeit falsely, were made before and during the hearings against some committee members, notably the chairman of the committee.

