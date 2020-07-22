PDP Reps threaten to impeach President over insecurity, graft

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has given President Muhammadu Buhari four weeks to secure lives of Nigerians through improved security or face impeachment.

The caucus also admonished the president to clear the Augean stable at the EFCC and NDDC or risk being pushed out of office.

Leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), who gave the ultimatum in a statement issued in Abuja, lamented the worsening security situation in the country, which he said is occasioned by inept leadership and corruption.

Chinda said: “We give the executive four weeks to provide security to Nigerians and commence proper cleaning of the embarrassing and notorious corruption cases (EFCC and NDDC) or we shall revert to the relevant sections of the constitution and commence impeachment proceedings in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“It is too glaring that there is a deliberate and calculated blackmail by the Executive to ridicule the National Assembly and bring the parliament into public odium.

“The odious events of the past few weeks, chiefly orchestrated by unconscionable officials of the Executive arm of government who continue to show disrespect for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the ethos, notions and governance practices that shape constitutional democracy, underscore the blackmail.”

The caucus leader also kicked against the implementation of the 774,000 job slots being implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to Chinda, “Keyamo’s 774,000 public works jobs are ATMs directed at siphoning money from the treasury akin to the school feeding programme of pupils at home. No more! The beneficiaries are to earn N20,000 for three months totalling N60,000 and N58 billion has been voted for these phantom jobs?”

He declared that: “There is a total collapse of all governance and structural systems in the country due to bad or near absence of governance. We groan under a government where armed robbers have now seized our highways; operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Forces have taken over the streets of our towns and cities, killing and maiming Nigerian youths.

“Worse still, security is at its lowest ebb. Terrorists, kidnappers and bandits have taken over vast ungoverned swathes of our country. Katsina, the home state of the Commander-in- Chief is on its knees. In fact, everywhere is unsafe in our country.

“The internal security of the country has been compromised as Boko Haram continues to inflict violence and death on Nigerians, while President Buhari continues to sound like the broken record.”

According to him, “The institution of the National Assembly, made up of its members, is higher and bigger than the members themselves; the institution of the National Assembly remains the symbol of democracy; and its independence should not be negotiated under any circumstance whatsoever. “

Like this: Like Loading...