…PDP Reps threatens legal action against Buhari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has threatened to sue the federal government over the recent suspension of the operation of Twitter in the country.

 

Leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that the directive to the National Broadcasting Commission to license social media operators in the country is a surreptitious attempt to introduce the unpopular ‘Social Media Bill’ by mere executive fiat.

 

The statement reads: ‘On Friday 4th June 2021, Nigerians received with rude shock the news of the federal government’s indefinite ‘suspension’ of Twitter Nigeria.

 

 

“The announcement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture also insidiously instructed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT (Over-The-Top) and social media operations in Nigeria.

 

“As expected, this announcement has sent shockwaves amongst believers in democracy and rule of law across Nigeria and the entire world.

 

“We note with great concern that the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government is one more step in a litany of attempts to restrict the fundamental  rights of Nigerian citizens as enshrined in and guaranteed by Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution.

 

“Nigerians will recall that on 4th August, 2020, the Minister of Information and Culture issued/enacted an amended 6th National Broadcasting Code for the country which similarly imposes restrictions on sundry fundamental freedoms.

 

“Convinced that the Broadcasting Code is a violation of Chapter IV of the Constitution, this caucus filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja Division in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/1136/2020 between Rep. Kingsley Chinda & 8 Ors v. Minister of Information & 2 Ors.

 

This matter is still pending. “We also note with great worry attempts by the government, at least going by the statement issued by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to prosecute Nigerians who have chosen not to be cajoled by a government intent on violating their right to freedom of expression guaranteed by Section 36 of the Constitution 1999, and who have continued to express themselves through their twitter handles by using the VPN application.”

