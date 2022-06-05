PDP reschedules congresses in Lagos, Imo, Benue, Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the repeat of primaries in Federal and State Constituencies for Lagos, Imo, Benue, Katsina States to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that after very careful deliberations on the reports of the Electoral and Appeal Panels on the congresses of PDP in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States, the National Working Committee (NWC) approved a repeat of the primaries.

He said that the NWC approved Sunday June 5 for the repeat primaries in Ahiazu and Orsu State Constituencies of Imo; as well as Musawa, Dandume, Zango State Constituencies of Katsina State.

Others, according to him are: Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo and Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue.

Also Monday, June 6 has been rescheduled for Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies)

“Furthermore, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River earlier scheduled for Saturday June 4 have been cancelled,” he said.

He advised all party members in the affected states to take note of the new dates.

Meanwhile, an aspirant, Paschal Ugbome who came second in the Edo North Senatorial shadow election held Monday, May 23, has rejected the call for a fresh election.

In the primary conducted at the public Field in Auchi, Etsako West local government area which is the senatorial headquarters for Edo North, Senator Francis Alimikhena scored 181 votes Pascal Ugbome scored 4 while Tony Ezekiel scored 3 votes.

A letter dated June 3rd 2022 and signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Umar Bature and addressed to the State Chairman of the party Tony Aziegbemi, said a senatorial primary would be conducted on Saturday, June 4 by a five man committee headed by Sir Daniel Obiora.

But Ugbone in a statement said: “My attention has been drawn to a concocted, wicked and malicious rumour making the rounds, that a purported Supplementary Senatorial Primary has been ordered, supposedly by one National Official of our Party, PDP, to hold today (Saturday) for the Edo North Senatorial District.

“To the best of my knowledge and the leaders of our great party, this is a strange development and certainly not a decision of our Party even as its illegality smells to high heaven.

“Secondly, it has also been alleged in another breath that a certain Senator Alimikhena has paid me for the ticket and that I have stepped down for him. That is a lie from the pit of hell.

“I am a Lawyer and not a trader and I cannot trade away the Mandate which the honourable Edo North PDP Delegates gave to me on the 23rd of May, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the same Delegates who voted for me also voted for our Presidential Candidate at the national convention.

