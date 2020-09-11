PDP S/West Congress: Fayose, Adebutu, 4 chairmen, others back Eddy Olafes

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chairmenin Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States have declared support for the reelection of Dr. Eddy Olafeso as the National Vice- Chairman South-West. The four chairmen, Deji Doherty, Sikirulai Ogundele, Sunday Olatunde Akanfe and Bisi Kolawole made their position known during a meeting of leaders of the PDP in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday. Adopting Olafeso as his preferred candidate, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose said he was working with Ladi Adebutu, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Deji Doherty to achieve victory in Olafeso’s favour.

He said: “We are here to show our support for the reelection of Dr. Eddy Olafeso as Zonal Chairman, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as Secretary and others and we should all go to the field and the winners will be from here.” Addressing delegates, a former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu said the positions of Zonal Women Leader and Organizing Secretary already zoned to Ogun State would not be negotiated with anyone.

Adebutu said: “Here in Ogun State, we have our own rights and our people from Oyo and other States have their rights too. Those rights must be protected and I can assure you that those positions of Zonal Women Leader and Organizing Secretary given to us in Ogun State, we must surely get it.

