News

PDP S/West Congress: Fayose, Adebutu, 4 chairmen, others back Eddy Olafes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chairmenin Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States have declared support for the reelection of Dr. Eddy Olafeso as the National Vice- Chairman South-West. The four chairmen, Deji Doherty, Sikirulai Ogundele, Sunday Olatunde Akanfe and Bisi Kolawole made their position known during a meeting of leaders of the PDP in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday. Adopting Olafeso as his preferred candidate, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose said he was working with Ladi Adebutu, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Deji Doherty to achieve victory in Olafeso’s favour.

He said: “We are here to show our support for the reelection of Dr. Eddy Olafeso as Zonal Chairman, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as Secretary and others and we should all go to the field and the winners will be from here.” Addressing delegates, a former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu said the positions of Zonal Women Leader and Organizing Secretary already zoned to Ogun State would not be negotiated with anyone.

Adebutu said: “Here in Ogun State, we have our own rights and our people from Oyo and other States have their rights too. Those rights must be protected and I can assure you that those positions of Zonal Women Leader and Organizing Secretary given to us in Ogun State, we must surely get it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Benue to recruit 2,300 personnel for community policing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State security council yesterday approved the recruitment of 2,300 personnel of community policing and 460 Community Volunteer Guards (CVGs), also known as Vigilante, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies and tackle the security challenges of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom, who announced this while briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, said the […]
News

JAMB delists 22 CBT centres for defrauding 11,823 candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

No fewer than 22 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from across nine states of the federation have been delisted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly defrauding 11,823 candidates the sum of N59 million. The affected candidates had been advised to change their passwords to avoid further damage, following the exposure of their […]
News Top Stories

Job stress increases risk for brain, memory decline

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study at the Colorado State University in the United States, has found that physical stress in one’s job may be associated with faster brain ageing and poorer memory. These findings under the research topic ‘Work and Brain Health Across the Lifespan,’ were published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Human Neuroscience’. An Assistant Professor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: