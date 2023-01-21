PDP sacks Ekiti exco, sets up caretaker C’ttee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dissolution of the executive committee of Ekiti State chapter. The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it was based “on recent development.” The statement explained that the dissolution was done in “pursuant to sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

It announced the appointment of caretaker committee that will run the affairs of the party in the state “for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).” The caretaker committee is headed by Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen, the party added, and urged “all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...