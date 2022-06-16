News Top Stories

PDP screens Atiku’s running mate today

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee will today screen Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for next year’s presidential election. Former Vice President Atiku emerged as the opposition party’s candidate for the election at the May 28/29 national convention in Abuja. But his name is yet to be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because he has not nominated his running mate. New Telegraph learnt that three persons have been selected for the position. They are Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, his Delta and Akwa Ibom counterparts Ifeanyi Okowa and Emmanuel Udom, respectively. It was further learnt that a select committee set up by the party recommended Wike, who came second in the primary, to be Atiku’s running mate. He reportedly won after getting 16 votes against Okowa’s three votes.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP had constituted a 12-man “Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated vice presidential candidate of our party for the 2023 general election”. The committee headed by former Minister of Foreign Affairs Chief Tom Ikimi will sit today by 10 am. However, the statement did not mention any nominee for the post. Ologunagba failed to answer the calls put on his mobile phone. INEC has given parties June 17 to submit the list of presidential and National Assembly candidates.

 

